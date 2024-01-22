Tim Czartoski Appointed as CEO of Genesis Innovation Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group (GIG), a leader in medical device innovation, is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Czartoski as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024, and serving in an advisory role until that time.

Tim is a seasoned, experienced healthcare leader who possesses a deep understanding of the med-tech field and brings insightful vision, strong decision-making, and inspirational leadership, resulting in a record of proven success.

For 22 years, he was part of DePuy Synthes, the Orthopedic Company of Johnson & Johnson, with roles progressing from product marketing through strategic innovation and commercial P&L responsibility. Tim's experiences spanned all DePuy Synthes's businesses, including World-Wide President of Joint Reconstruction and leading up to President of DePuy Synthes U.S., with responsibility for all strategic and commercial activities across the comprehensive portfolio of products and services for nearly five years through March 2023.

Tim is passionate about developing people and delivering meaningful innovation for customers and patients. He builds trust and transparency with his teams, customers, and key stakeholders alike.

Tim was instrumental in leading DePuy Synthes to progress through changing markets and evolving customer needs while making every effort to create an empowered, inclusive work culture. While at Depuy Synthes, some of the novel innovations he led and partnered to deliver included products and strategies for Navigation, Robotic Assisted Surgery, Digital Healthcare, and total joint replacement systems.Tim's leadership delivered significant value through differentiation, growth, share gains, and strong financial performance.

Tim has a B.S. from The Ohio State University, an MBA from Notre Dame, and a M.S. from Columbia in Technology Management. His leadership background, along with his vision and end-to-end knowledge of med-tech from R&D through marketing and commercial execution, in combination with a relentless pursuit of uncovering needs and advancing medical technology solutions, will be a good fit as Genesis aspires to accelerate its innovation model and continue to become the place where innovators want to be.

Genesis has enjoyed meaningful success in its short tenure as an innovation organization. Genesis has founded and/or supported a number of significant technologies broadly recognized in the marketplace, including among others:

Shoulder Innovations Inc., one of the fasted growing orthopedic companies in the space today

HAPPE Spine, creator of the novel Hydroxyapatite Porous PEEK device and process recently awarded Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology of the Year Award.

Nanochon Inc, which has groundbreaking technology for the treatment of focal cartilage defects that allows the patient's own cartilage to regrow and fill the defect.

Sterile Processing Express (SPDx), a specialty service provider of off-site sterilization services for joint replacement at ASC, now currently servicing customers in the southwestern US.

Embody, recently acquired by Zimmer Biomet, delivers arthroscopic patch augmentation for rotator cuff repair.

ProVoyance, the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled MSK application for pre-surgical planning of joint replacement.

Magnesium Development Company (MDC), a novel, resorbable alloy of magnesium with the strength and handling properties of metal.

cultivate(MD), a medical device venture capital company focused on early staged medical device investing.

Genesis seeks to continue this legacy of success and expand its footprint in the medical device innovation space through an enhanced leadership team and a refocused strategy centered around innovation and partnership.

You can contact Genesis by visiting: https://genesisinnovationgroup.com/contact-us/

About Genesis Innovation Group

With more than 100 patents and innovations among its founders, Genesis Innovation Group is a leader in medical device development and commercialization. The company partners with medical device companies and surgeon-inventors to develop new technologies that advance human health and medicine.

