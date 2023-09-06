Tim Elinski, Founder of Pin Drop Travel Trailers, Takes Top Honors at Moonshot's 2023 AZ Pioneer Pitch Tour

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pin Drop Travel Trailers today announced that its founder, Tim Elinski, has clinched first place in the 2023 AZ Pioneer Pitch Tour organized by Moonshot. The prestigious state-wide competition, recognized for spotlighting top-notch innovation and entrepreneurship, awarded Elinski the honor following a riveting presentation of Pin Drop's unique travel trailers. The pitch emphasized the company's design sophistication, quality, and commitment to sustainable recreation.

The AZ Pioneer Pitch Tour, which canvassed 10 cities across Arizona, initially discovered Elinski's potential during its Globe/Miami stop in March. Subsequently selected for the statewide competition in July, Elinski refined his pitch to secure the win, further establishing Pin Drop Travel Trailers as a leader in reimagining the travel and outdoor industry.

Fueled by a mission for environmental sustainability and user-centered design, Pin Drop's solar-powered, self-contained travel trailers have garnered a passionate following among travel and outdoor aficionados nationwide.

"Moonshot's Pioneer Pitch Tour serves as a critical platform for rising entrepreneurs in rural and underserved Arizona areas," said Elinski. "Winning this award is not only a personal accomplishment but also a testament to our team's dedication to delivering the best travel trailers on the market. It reinforces our commitment to making a positive economic impact on our home base, the historic town of Miami, Arizona."

About Moonshot's Pioneer Pitch Tour:
The Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour is a leading competition engineered to identify and promote entrepreneurs in rural and underserved regions of Arizona. The tour provides a forum for entrepreneurs to present their visions, gain priceless mentorship, and network with experienced investors. For more details, visit www.moonshotaz.com.

About Pin Drop Travel Trailers:
Founded by Tim Elinski, Pin Drop Travel Trailers is revolutionizing the outdoor travel landscape. The company's trailers blend 1930s teardrop design with modern amenities and exceptional craftsmanship. Pin Drop Travel Trailers offer a unique, eco-friendly travel experience. For more details, visit www.pindroptraveltrailers.com.

For Media Inquiries:
To arrange an interview with Tim Elinski, please contact Ruth Ellen Elinski, Director of Communications, at [email protected] or 928-821-0288.

