Tim Flatt Joins Higginbotham to Open Midland Office

Higginbotham Chairman/CEO Rusty Reid said, "Tim embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that we look for in our brokers. His drive not only yields results for clients, it will also yield results for our firm as we lay the foundation for growth in Midland."

Flatt comes from Marsh & McLennan Agency and has a background in pharmaceutical sales, where he first developed an interest in health care insurance. He received regional and national honors as a pharmaceutical sales representative before transitioning into the employee benefits field.

Flatt, a father of five children, earned an MBA from Abilene Christian University in 1993, has supported the Midland Chapter of the American Diabetes Association and has coached youth sports for two decades.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 35 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

