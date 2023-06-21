Tim Hall Named CEO of Relation Insurance

Appointment comes as Relation continues to grow organically and through acquisition nationwide

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relation Insurance Services ("Relation"), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance brokerages, today announced that President Tim Hall has been appointed CEO. Hall succeeds Joe Tatum, who will remain a member of Relation's Board of Directors.

A seasoned insurance and financial services leader, Hall has played a leading role in Relation's strategic growth initiatives, while also having responsibility over the company's performance management, carrier management/broking, information technology, human resources, and legal functions. He has held executive leadership roles of increasing seniority at Relation, joining the firm in 2019 as Executive Vice President and Head of M&A before being promoted to President. In his new role as CEO, Hall will continue to guide and execute the strategy that has led to Relation's emergence as a leading national insurance brokerage employing 1,300 people. The company has completed more than 70 acquisitions since October 2019, and has added over 60 experienced insurance producers in the past 24 months.

Since 2019, Relation has been backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing globally across financial services and technology. In addition, Relation's employees own a significant minority of the company, cementing their participation in Relation's continued success.

"Tim is an accomplished leader who has proven he has what it takes to lead Relation as it continues its robust growth," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman of Relation and Chairman of Aquiline. "Since Aquiline first invested in Relation, Tim has been instrumental in its transformation from a firm focused on select markets to a nationwide market leader with a proven ability to serve as an excellent partner to clients and carriers. Relation's business model has proven itself year over year and we are committed to supporting Tim and the company with any resources needed as they continue to seize the significant market opportunity ahead of them."

"I'm thrilled to assume this leadership role and continue working with our outstanding team in building a premier insurance brokerage platform with meaningful national scale, deep capabilities across products and a diverse book of business," said Hall. "We have an incredibly strong business, a committed capital partner and a winning strategy, and I'm looking forward to keeping the momentum going and delivering for our clients. I want to thank Joe for his years of partnership and what he has achieved in establishing Relation as one of the top insurance brokerages in the country."

"I am grateful to have spent over twelve years with this great company and deeply honored to have had the opportunity to lead it. I am extremely proud of our employees and their unwavering commitment to take care of our clients," said Tatum. "Given the strength of our people and culture, I believe the Company is well-positioned for the years ahead. I am confident that Tim and the entire team will continue to make Relation one of the strongest insurance brokerages in the country."

About Relation Insurance, Inc.

Relation Insurance is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk management and benefits consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 25 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,300 employees across more than 130 locations nationwide. Relation is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners LLC is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, healthcare and business services. The firm has $9.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. For more information about Aquiline, please visit www.aquiline.com

Contacts

John Perilli / Andrew Chironna

Prosek Partners

(212) 279-3115

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Relation Insurance, Inc.