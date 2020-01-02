Tim Hatsukari, CFO of Synoptek, Nominated for Orange County Business Journal's CFO of The Year Award

Now in its 13 th year, the Orange County Business Journal CFO of the Year Award program is designed to recognize senior financial executives for their outstanding performance and their organizations that must be headquartered in Orange County. Finalists are selected based on their contribution to the business community as well as their performance in the preceding fiscal year and nominated in five different categories: Public Co., Private Co., Not-for-Profit Organizations, Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement.

Since joining Synoptek in 2013, Tim Hatsukari has assisted the company in driving significant corporate growth in the competitive IT marketplace with a 5x growth in both revenue and EBITDA, successfully completing six mergers and acquisitions, managing an additional $100 million+ in corporate assets and a 7x employee growth to nearly 800 FTEs. Tim's strong business acumen and innate management ability through strategic planning and execution has helped Synoptek's vision to achieve financial growth and profitability while enhancing industry standing. His leadership, finance & capital management and M&A executions have successfully transformed the company from a regional MSP to a nationwide reputable MSP with global service delivery operations.

"I am honored to have been nominated for OCBJ CFO of The Year. This is a recognition for the entire Synoptek organization, and my nomination would not have been possible without the company's growth, success and its amazing people. I'd like to thank everyone for the great opportunity. Special thanks to our Finance & Legal team who makes a difference every day," shared Tim Hatsukari.

"Synoptek has experienced rapid expansion in recent years due to both organic growth and M&As that have needed a leader that excels in financial governance and viability, and there has not been a better advisor than Tim Hatsukari as he's proved to be a top performer that has helped the company navigate financial growth challenges and succeed in becoming an industry leading firm in the technology marketplace. We could not be happier with Tim's nomination for CFO of the Year as it is well deserved and a true testament of his ability to lead as a critical member of the management team," said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek.

The Orange County Business Journal serves as California's second largest business journal for executives and professionals, providing the latest insights into the happenings in Orange County across various industries including, but not limited to, technology, aerospace, defense, real estate, finance and more.

The 13th Annual CFO of the Year Award ceremony will be hosted by Orange County Business Journal on January 30, 2020 at Hotel Irvine in Irvine, California. Honorees for the five categories will be announced at the event.

