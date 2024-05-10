The seasoned veteran brings over 15 years of product experience to the leading global nutrition tracking app

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced that it has appointed Tim Holley as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Tim will apply his extensive experience driving sustained growth through reliable delivery of innovative and engaging consumer experiences to help users around the world achieve their nutrition and wellness goals with MyFitnessPal.

Tim Holley Joins MyFitnessPal as Chief Product Officer

Tim most recently served as Vice President of Product for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). During his tenure with the global online marketplace, he led the team that launched Gift Mode, an interactive hub for gifting that combines AI and human curation to help shoppers find the perfect present. Tim also brings a deep understanding of the wellness customer, having also led Product Management and Product Design at SoulCycle.

"I'm excited to join the MyFitnessPal team to help people all over the world achieve their nutrition and wellness goals through better food choices," said Tim Holley. "I first saw the power of nutrition in my own life when I was in college, tracking my food to make sure I could meet my running goals. Nutrition continues to play an important role in my personal health and wellness. I'm excited to build on MyFitnessPal's market-leadership by continuing to deliver experiences that make it easy and engaging for users to improve their health through better nutrition."

"We are thrilled to have Tim join the team and guide MyFitnessPal's product vision and strategy so that we're poised to better meet and anticipate our customers' needs. A well-established brand with the spirit and ingenuity of a start-up, MyFitnessPal remains nimble to quickly respond to the evolving needs of existing and potential customers," said Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal CEO. "With his background in both tech and health and wellness, Tim is the perfect person for the role."

An avid surfer, skier, and runner, Tim spends his free time outside being active. Tim currently lives with his wife and toddler in Brooklyn, New York.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

