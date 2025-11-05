Available starting TODAY at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the U.S. is a holiday lineup that includes the iconic flavor of OREO® melded with peppermint for a must-try OREO® Peppermint Hot Chocolate and OREO® Peppermint Iced Capp®, along with festive baked goods like our Holiday Tree Donut and Snowman Donut.





The charitable Holiday Smile Cookie campaign also returns on Nov. 17 through Nov. 23 with 100% of profits ($1.43 per cookie, excluding taxes) donated to Tim Hortons Foundation® Camps, which provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Tim Hortons® U.S. is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its seasonal lineup to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Here's a look at the full holiday lineup:

Tim Hortons® U.S. celebrates the holiday season with a delicious menu of festive flavors. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons® U.S. celebrates the holiday season with a delicious menu of festive flavors. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Festive Beverages



OREO® Peppermint Hot Chocolate – A velvety Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Peppermint-flavored beverage topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO® pieces.





– A velvety Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Peppermint-flavored beverage topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO® pieces. OREO® Peppermint Iced Capp® – A Tim Hortons classic is dressed up for the holidays with the addition of rich chocolate and peppermint-flavored syrups, whipped topping, and a sprinkling of crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO® pieces.





– A Tim Hortons classic is dressed up for the holidays with the addition of rich chocolate and peppermint-flavored syrups, whipped topping, and a sprinkling of crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO® pieces. Brown Butter Caramel Latte* – This latte has the perfect flavor combination of sweet and salty brown butter flavor along with the velvety smoothness of caramel, which is a favorite among our guests. Available with Chobani® Oatmilk.





– This latte has the perfect flavor combination of sweet and salty brown butter flavor along with the velvety smoothness of caramel, which is a favorite among our guests. Available with Chobani® Oatmilk. Peppermint Mocha Latte – Featuring a creamy espresso-base and peppermint mocha flavor, this beverage can be served hot or cold, and is topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint pieces.

Festive Baked Goods



Holiday Tree Donut – A sweet, filled tree donut that's topped with icing and decorated with rainbow sprinkles for the perfect holiday treat.





– A sweet, filled tree donut that's topped with icing and decorated with rainbow sprinkles for the perfect holiday treat. Snowman Donut – A fluffy yeast donut that's filled with vanilla-flavored fluff and topped with vanilla-flavored icing with a festive snowman design.





– A fluffy yeast donut that's filled with vanilla-flavored fluff and topped with vanilla-flavored icing with a festive snowman design. Hot Cocoa Crumble Muffin – A chocolate muffin with marshmallow filling and topped with chocolate chips.

"This time of year is about sharing comfort, joy, and connection with loved ones and at Tim Hortons, we're excited to launch our holiday menu that will also help our guests taste the cheer and share in some seasonal indulgence," said Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S.

"We're also excited to offer an adorable bear-themed collection of merchandise for guests to take home and enjoy, or to purchase as gifts to complete their holiday shopping list. Guests can choose from a Bear Platter designed to hold 50 Timbits, a Bear 20oz Ceramic Mug, Bear Ornament, Bear Snow Globe, Bear Puzzle, Bear 24oz Plastic Tumbler, or a Glossy Blue Shimmer 20oz Travel Mug."

Merchandise is available at participating restaurants, while supplies last.

Holiday Smile Cookie returns



Tim Hortons U.S. is also proud to announce that the charitable Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is returning Nov. 17 through Nov. 23 with 100% of profits ($1.43 per cookie, excluding taxes) donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth by empowering them with social and resilience skills through camp and school activities. The Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious, white chocolate chip sugar cookie that's infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile.

*Naturally flavored.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons