Tim Hortons' Week-long Smile Cookie Campaign Is Back Next Week, with 100% of Profits Donated to Local Charities and Community Groups

April 29 through May 5 , every purchase of a Smile Cookie will help give back to local communities. 100 percent of the profits ( $1.50 per cookie) will be donated to over 25 charities and community groups across the U.S., selected by local Tims restaurant owners.





, every purchase of a Smile Cookie will help give back to local communities. 100 percent of the profits ( per cookie) will be donated to over 25 charities and community groups across the U.S., selected by local Tims restaurant owners. Last year, Tim Hortons guests in the United States helped raise more than $400,000 through the annual Smile Cookie campaign!

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Smile Cookie campaign is back at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States starting Monday, April 29, through Sunday, May 5. When buying a Smile Cookie — a baked-daily Tim Hortons Chocolate Chunk Cookie hand-decorated with a blue and pink icing smile — guests help give back to their local community. 100 percent of profits ($1.50 per cookie) are donated to over 25 charities and community groups selected by local Tims restaurant owners.

Tim Hortons will donate 100% of the profits from every Smile Cookie purchased beginning April 29 through May 5 to charities and community groups selected by local Tims restaurant owners.

Across the U.S., donation recipients include local children-focused organizations, hospitals and community care organizations.

"Knowing that Tim Hortons supports [our local children's hospital and other charities] means the world to us. It means we have access to the technology and services that we need. And knowing that Smile Cookie can help other people like us is a fantastic feeling," said Michelle McKinney, parent.

To see the nearby organizations that benefit from the week-long event, visit timhortons.com/smile-cookie.

"Every year, we look forward to this impactful charitable campaign that empowers guests to support important causes close to home while also enjoying delicious and adorably decorated Smile Cookies," said Katerina Glyptis, president of Tim Hortons U.S. "Last year, our guests' engagement led to a new record, raising over $400,000 for local youth and community organizations — and we're looking forward to even more impact this year."

The first Smile Cookie campaign launched in 1996 in Canada, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $80 million across Canada and the United States for charities and organizations.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons