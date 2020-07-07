Tim Howarth Appointed Managing Director for Financial Services at Fimatix

LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix has today announced the appointment of Tim Howarth as Managing Director for Financial Services, where he will lead the company's work supporting the financial services sector. He will drive the growth of the business through further acquisitions and by offering new services for clients. Having previously been a Partner at KPMG and having held senior roles across the City, including at the Financial Services Authority, for over 20 years, Tim brings a deep level of financial services experience. He will play a key role in driving new technological innovation, and solutions that are relevant to client demands, for the good of businesses, the economy and people around the world. The initial focus of his work is on innovation, creating new solutions that will help the financial sector, government and our community to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Stephen O'Sullivan, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Fimatix, said: "We are delighted to announce that Tim is joining the team. His drive, client-focus and innovative thinking, alongside his financial services expertise, will help us support our customers with the solutions they need during this dynamic time of change."

Tim Howarth, Managing Director for Financial Services, commented: "I'm pleased to be joining a team with such strong expertise across agile consulting, training, AI enabled solutions, machine learning, intelligent automation, blockchain, data analytics and transformation. I'm excited about the opportunity to play a key role in building the business, driving growth and using new technology to create solutions that are truly relevant to client demands. My initial focus is purpose-driven, supporting customers on their return to work planning and on the response to COVID-19."

Tim joins the company following the merger of Fimatix and Agilesphere on 9 April 2020, creating a leading Fintech and Govtech business. With a team of over 150 staff, partners and associates, the combined company has a strong foundation from which is offers services at scale.

Fimatix Group's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector and businesses in the leisure industry. With Agilesphere, a Fimatix Group company, as part of the Group, the team also has a track record of supporting a wide range of organisations including the Ministry of Justice, the Department for Work and Pensions and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Work and Pensions.

