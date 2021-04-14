Tim Jones Joins Grey As Chief Creative Officer, Pharma

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Grey. He has a reputation as an inspiring leader and a history of great work in and out of the pharma space," said Justine Armour. "My aim is for one creative standard across the agency, and Tim and I are very aligned on what great work looks like. I'm excited for what's to come under his leadership as we continue to grow and elevate our work in pharma."

Tim Jones joins Grey from McCann Health New York where he has served as Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director since 2019 overseeing creative across multiple leading brands and therapeutic areas. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director at Area23 and Creative Director at Havas Lynx Europe.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Grey. They have an impressive stable of life-changing brands, a leadership team with huge ambition, and a creative department bursting with talent," said Tim Jones. "My goal is to steer the entire agency towards a singular vision of producing wonderful work that truly makes a difference."

Jones has been honored for his creativity at every major industry festival, most notably contributing to Cannes Lion Agency of the Year wins at two former agencies. Last week his campaign "The Unfinished Votes" won the prestigious Grand Prize in Social Good at the Andy Awards.

He also serves as editor of advertising-health.com, an online platform that promotes thought leadership and creative growth for the healthcare communications industry.

Jason Kahner, President of Global Health and Wellness at Grey said, "Tim is a world-class talent who combines understanding of science with the power of creativity to make a difference in people's lives. His appointment underscores our growth and ambition to become the foremost marketing partner to the healthcare industry in both the US and key markets around the world."

