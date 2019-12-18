Tim Jones Joins McCann Health New York As Executive Creative Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health has named Tim Jones as EVP, Executive Creative Director for McCann Health New York. He joins from Area 23, an FCB Health Network agency, where he was SVP Group Creative Director. Prior to that, he held senior creative roles at Havas Lynx (Europe), Langland (UK) and Boomtown (South Africa). Part South African and part British, Tim is as highly respected as he is awarded. His awards most impressively include helping two of his former agencies win 'Agency of the Year' at Cannes Lions in the past three years.

"Tim epitomizes the best of everything that we have been looking for in our important Executive Creative Director role at McCann Health New York. He shares our philosophy of pushing for work that makes a difference and I know that he will absolutely drive work that does exactly that and we are lucky to have him," said June Laffey, Chief Creative Officer of McCann Health New York. "We are so looking forward to Tim bringing his special blend of passion, creativity and talent to McCann Health New York as we continue to grow and build our creative reputation."

On his appointment, Tim said: "A few years ago I got the chance to work with McCann Health in London as a freelancer, and I saw a glimpse into a network that is a real creative powerhouse within the industry. Since then they've made some amazing hires and continually created work that I wish I had made myself. So it goes without saying that I'm very excited to be joining the McCann Health family in New York, and I can't wait to work with the incredibly talented people at the agency and create some great work for our clients."

"I'm thrilled to have an enviable creative leader like Tim join the network and be part of our team," said Matt Eastwood, Global CCO of McCann Health. "Tim is known for his conceptual ability, his amazing eye for craft, and, importantly, for being an incredibly nice and humble human being."

Tim is both an inspirational creative leader, and a respected mentor. He is also a highly sought-after judge in the health communications industry, having served as chair and judge on some of the world's biggest health advertising juries, including Health & Wellness President for the London International Awards; and Executive Jury member at the New York Festival's Global Awards.

In his home town in South Africa, Tim has been the recipient of the Nelson Mandela Business Chamber's 'Top 40 under 40' recognition. In his spare time, he is also the Editor and Director of advertising-health.com, an online platform that promotes thought leadership and creative growth for the healthcare communications industry.

