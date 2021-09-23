Tim Lamb Group's Ken Koehler Brokers Chapman Auto Group's Two Dealership Acquisition In Arizona

Based in Yuma, the Fisher Automotive Group has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Joe Fisher got his start in the automotive industry as a mechanic. In the early days, Joe ran the fixed operations department, while his father managed the sales departments.

"I am extremely excited that the Tim Lamb Group found us a buyer that matches the Fisher Group's integrity and business ideals," said Joe Fisher. "I feel comfortable knowing that my team will be valued and highly respected by the Chapman organization which has a reputation for minimal turnover and many long-term happy employees."

Chapman Auto Group is a family-owned dealer operator group based in Arizona with dealerships in Tucson, Phoenix, Payson and now, Yuma. Their first dealership opened in Chandler in 1966.

"I really liked the thoroughness of the Tim Lamb Group's presentation and all the detail of the market and dealership that Ken provided," said Ted Chapman. "It helped us make a quick educated decision on the purchase of these two great dealerships."

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com

