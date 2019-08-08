Tim Lambert Joins Openprise as New Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, the leader in data orchestration solutions for marketing and sales, today announced that veteran sales leader Tim Lambert has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Tim will lead the company's sales organization, overseeing all aspects of sales and business development.

Tim joins Openprise from Jobvite, an early mover in leveraging social networks to help source job opportunities, where as Chief Revenue Officer he grew the company's customer base from 25 to over 2,000, helping to secure the company's status as one of the fastest-growing private companies for several years in a row.

"Tim is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of accelerating sales for some of the world's most successful SaaS companies," said Ed King, CEO and Founder of Openprise. "His expertise building world-class sales teams, ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities and customer-first approach will support the next phase of Openprise's growth."

Tim comes to Openprise with more than 20 years of experience with high growth startups and public companies. Before Jobvite, Tim was Vice President of Sales for Spot Runner, an advertising and technology company, where he built a high performing national sales organization from the ground up, overseeing unprecedented revenue growth. Prior to Spot Runner, Lambert served as head of Yahoo! Spot Marketing, where he led Yahoo's move into geo-targeted online advertising. Before all that, Tim held executive roles with Yahoo HotJobs, Knight Ridder Digital, and SBC.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Openprise right now," said Lambert. "The data orchestration category is taking off as sales and marketing organizations and business IT teams are looking for new solutions that help streamline their martech stacks and automate critical business processes. When customers see our data orchestration platform in action and how it easily helps generate real ROI, they naturally come to love the product and love the company."

The addition of Tim as CRO comes on the heels of Openprise recently being named to Inc.Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 as well as ranking #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Summer 2019 Enterprise G2 Grid®Report for Data Quality for the second consecutive quarter.

Learn more about Openprise



About Openprise

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that your sales automation and marketing automation solutions don't. With Openprise, data-driven marketing and sales teams can simplify their martech stack with a single, no-code platform to automate hundreds of business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, and many more. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has all the best practices, business logic, and data companies need to clean up their data, focus on the right targets, and scale up their operations to grow revenue faster. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com .

Media Contacts

Janis Weiss

Openprise

pr@openprisetech.com

(888) 810-7774 x717

Anne Marie McCallion

ReturnPR

Annemarie@returnpr.com

(888) 810-7774 x704

Related Images

openprise-logo.jpg

Openprise logo

SOURCE Openprise

Related Links

http://www.openprisetech.com

