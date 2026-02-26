Tim Laros, Founder of ABC 360, Appointed to Board of Directors of Medical Media Group as Official Health and Fitness Nutrition Advisor

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Media Group, a leading producer of television and digital programming dedicated to health, wellness, and medical innovation, announced today the appointment of Tim Laros to its Board of Directors. Laros will serve as the organization's official Advisor on Health and Fitness Nutrition.

As the founder of ABC 360 Bar, Laros has built a strong reputation in the wellness and performance industry. His extensive background in nutrition science, personal fitness, and holistic health positions him as a valuable strategic partner for Medical Media Group as the company expands its content portfolio across TV, streaming platforms, and online media.

"Tim brings an exceptional combination of expertise, creativity, and forward–thinking leadership," said George Davenport for Medical Media Group. "His insight into cutting–edge nutrition and fitness trends will help shape the future of our programming and deepen our connection with audiences seeking credible, actionable health information."

In his advisory role, Laros will guide the development of new health and fitness content, collaborate with Medical Media Group's production teams, and support the company's mission to deliver trustworthy, engaging, and educational media that empowers communities to live healthier lives.

"I'm honored to join Medical Media Group at such an exciting time," said Tim Laros. "Their commitment to producing high–quality health content aligns perfectly with my passion for helping people understand what their bodies need to thrive. I look forward to contributing to projects that can make a real difference in people's lives."

Based in Century City, California, Medical Media Group continues to grow as a trusted source for health–focused television and online programming, offering a wide range of series, expert interviews, and educational segments that highlight the latest advancements in wellness, nutrition, and medical care.

