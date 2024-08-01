Tim Ma and The Burns Brothers Join Forces to Open KATA, DC's First Asian Tapas Cocktail Experience

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned chef Tim Ma and the innovative team behind The Burns Brothers are thrilled to announce the grand opening of KATA this Fall, Washington DC's first Asian Tapas Cocktail experience. This groundbreaking culinary venture is set to transform the dining landscape in the nation's capital, offering a fusion of Asian-inspired tapas and inventive cocktails in a vibrant, immersive setting.

Enter KATA, DC's first Asian Tapas Cocktails Experience Post this Chef Tim Ma and The Burns Brothers

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Washington, DC, KATA invites you on a journey of sensory delight, where meticulously crafted cocktails and a captivating ambiance converge to create an unforgettable social experience. A collaboration between Chef Tim Ma's culinary expertise and The Burns Brothers' innovative experiential design, KATA sets the stage for an evening of refined indulgence.

At KATA, every sip and every bite tell a story of craftsmanship and passion. Our carefully curated drinks and food offerings showcase a fusion of premium ingredients and innovative techniques that pay tribute to the diverse culinary heritage of Asia. Immerse yourself in an ambiance designed to ensure a memorable dining experience, where each element harmoniously contributes to the creation of a truly unforgettable evening.

"We are excited to partner with Chef Tim Ma to bring KATA to DC and are committed to creating an unparalleled experiential dining experience unlike anything DC has ever seen," said John Burns, co-founder of The Burns Brothers. Chef Tim Ma added, "Collaborating with The Burns Brothers on KATA allows us to explore new and exciting ways to present Asian cuisine and elevated cocktails. We can't wait to share this innovative dining experience with our guests."

KATA is set to open its doors this Fall. For more information, please visit kata-dc.com or follow us on social media @kata.experience.

About Tim Ma

Tim Ma is a celebrated chef known for his innovative approach to Asian cuisine. With multiple successful ventures under his belt, Chef Ma continues to push culinary boundaries and deliver exceptional dining experiences.

About The Burns Brothers

The Burns Brothers are renowned for their expertise in event management, planning, and production. Their creative vision and attention to detail have made them a sought-after team for high-profile projects and unique experiences.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE The Burns Brothers, Inc.