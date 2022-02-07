Tim Mackie, VP Worldwide Channel at Armis, Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, is pleased to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has included Tim Mackie, VP Worldwide Channel at Armis, in its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

For the second time, the panel of CRN editors has selected Mackie as an honoree in the category due to his channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as a channel advocate. This accolade reinforces his position as an influential leader who continues to shape the IT channel with ingenious strategies, programs, and partnerships.

Armis appointed Tim Mackie in 2021 to direct this key function as part of the company's commitment to its partner community and the increasing demand for businesses to collaborate with it. Since then, Mackie led the creation and launch of the Armis Partner Experience (APEX) Program , allowing partners to tap into the market opportunity of securing managed and unmanaged IoT, IoMT, and OT/ICS devices.

"The creation of the APEX program marks Armis' transition from a hybrid-channel model to a channel-first model. The program is flexible and evolves as Armis and our clients grow. We are investing our resources, tools, training, and value to make sure we create long-term relations with our partners and have even shifted the business strategy to ensure the channel is being involved in all opportunities," said Tim Mackie, VP Worldwide Channel, Armis. "We are on our way to reaching our goal of 90% participation of the channel in all Armis opportunities. Our key to success is working with our partners and educating each other in order to co-create new opportunities to drive our pipeline."

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

