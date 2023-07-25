Tim Negris Joins MOCA Systems, Inc. as CMO

News provided by

MOCA Systems, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Advanced technology marketing leader brings deep experience in data, analytics, and AI to drive growth for MSI's complex construction solutions

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI), a leading provider of solutions for complex construction management, is pleased to announce that Tim Negris, previously marketing head for AI innovator Spell, Inc. until its acquisition by Reddit, has joined MSI's executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Negris will lead marketing to increase global visibility and demand for MSI's award-winning services and software solutions.

Continue Reading
Tim Negris, New Chief Marketing Officer for MOCA Systems, Inc.
Tim Negris, New Chief Marketing Officer for MOCA Systems, Inc.

"Tim's experience and accomplishments as a global marketing executive at Oracle, IBM, and other major technology companies, as well as a host of innovative software startups, brings valuable perspective and capabilities to MSI's growing marketing organization," said Sandy Hamby, President & CEO of MOCA Systems, Inc. "He has a stunning, decades-long track record as a marketer and thought leader in introducing innovative solutions for real-time data management, advanced analytics, business process automation, and applied artificial intelligence to the world's largest companies. He will be a valuable addition to the MSI team contributing to our accelerating growth and leadership in the complex construction industry."

Negris began his career as the first product manager for what is now Microsoft SQL Server. Later, with Larry Ellison at Oracle, he conceived and led the introduction of "Thin Client" computing, a key precursor to the cloud. Most recently, he fostered the now widely adopted concept of Deep Learning Operations (DLOPS) software for advanced AI at Spell before its assimilation by Reddit.

"In an industry where large projects fail to meet schedule, budget, and/or expectations more than 90 percent of the time, MSI's customers boast a greater than 90 percent success rate. That is a fact that surprisingly few people know, and my mission is to change that. A great untold story is any marketer's dream, and I am really looking forward to telling this one," Negris said.

About MOCA Systems Inc.

MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) is a leading provider of innovative management solutions that significantly reduce risk in complex construction projects. Serving the needs of Owners, Architects, Engineers, and Contractors, from vision to occupancy, MSI integrates expert services, advanced software, and valuable data to assure that every project meets or beats its budget, schedule, and requirements. www.mocasystems.com

Contact:
Kelsey Bixler, Director of Growth Marketing
[email protected]
T: (617) 581-6622, ext. 169

SOURCE MOCA Systems, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.