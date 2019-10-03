Tim Oliver Joins Springs Window Fashions as Chief Financial Officer

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company and a leader in custom window treatments since 1939, announces the appointment of Tim Oliver as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team. Effective immediately, the announcement was made by Eric Jungbluth, President and CEO of Springs Window Fashions.

In his new role, Oliver will oversee Springs Window Fashions' finance organization across the company. Additionally, he will ensure that Springs Window Fashions' portfolio of businesses are aligned with the financial plans and in support of company growth initiatives.

"Tim is a proven finance leader with decades of experience, and we're pleased to have him join our organization in the CFO role," said Jungbluth. "His former positions include a diverse range of responsibilities – all with the end goal of strengthening financial organizations for accelerated growth – and we look forward to the fresh insights he can share with Springs."

Oliver has an extensive background in financial leadership, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Goldstein Group Inc. & Alter Trading. In this role, he was charged with transforming the business portfolio of a private, family-owned conglomerate. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Metavante Technologies, Inc.

Leading up to these positions, Oliver had several finance roles with increasing responsibilities at publicly-traded companies including Rockwell Automation, Raytheon Company, AlliedSignal and Bear Sterns.

Active in the community, Oliver has been the Chairman of the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, the Treasurer of the St. Louis AAA Blues Hockey organization and coach of the Girl's team. He is a graduate of Williams College in Williamstown, MA and has his Master's degree in Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business.

