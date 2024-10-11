TIM PAPANDREOU TO KEYNOTE OCT. 24 MICHIGAN MOBILITY CONFERENCE

Detroit event to highlight Michigan mobility innovations across land, air, and water

Event also features PitchMI competition with four finalist pitches

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted futurist Tim Papandreou will keynote the Michigan Mobility Conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Newlab @ Michigan Central, 2050 15th St., in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

"Our audience of mobility innovators will love Tim's insights. He is a trusted global thought leader on emerging technologies, moonshots, smart cities, and the future of life and work," said Justine Johnson, Michigan's chief mobility officer. "Tim's thoughts will be a great complement to our innovation and electrification tracks, Global Epicenter of Mobility conversation, youth panel, and the Governor's exciting pitch competition. Oct. 24 is going to be a landmark day for the state's mobility movement."

Currently, Papandreou is the founder and CEO of Emerging Transport Advisors, providing investors, companies, and governments with clarity and guidance on how to best position themselves for the great SEA (shared, electric, automated) change coming to the transport industry.

Previously, Papandreou led key strategic partnerships at Google X Moonshot Factory where he worked on humankind's most pressing problems, applying the world's most advanced technologies and methodologies to create new pathways to market for vital innovation projects. As such, he was an early, key member of the founding team behind Waymo, the world's first self-driving robotaxi, trucking, and delivery vehicle system. He is also the former chief innovation officer at San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, implementing urban mobility technology centered on sustainability, social equity, and climate action principles – making him an expert in automated smart city transitions and the impacts and benefits to streets, real estate, work culture, and the broader economy.

This landmark event, hosted by the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), is bringing together the mobility ecosystem with an audience of global mobility OEMs and suppliers, new technology startups, and service providers. The conference will explore the transformative impact of Michigan mobility innovation across land, air, and water on global communities.

The conference will focus on three main themes of economic development, policy, and infrastructure, mirroring the State of Michigan's Mobility Strategy (MI Future Mobility Plan).

That afternoon, the four finalists of PitchMI, a statewide, Shark Tank-style pitch competition, will take the stage in front of a panel of celebrity judges. The finalists are vying for the opportunity to share their innovative ideas with the world, with the winning startup selected to receive a $100,000 investment by the State of Michigan Growth Office.

The following four companies will be competing on Oct. 24:

Civilized Cycles designs and manufactures ultra-light electric vehicles in Detroit to replace vans and trucks with safer, cheaper, and more sustainable options for commercial cargo transportation.

Boaz Bikes is a micromobility electric scooter with improved design and safety features for use in urban areas. The company is based out of Detroit.

GEKOT Robotics is a system of controls, software, and sensors for light vehicles (bikes, mopeds, etc.) to improve safety for the rider. The company is in Bloomfield Hills.

Voltaic Marine is an electric boat manufacturer with advanced propulsion and end-to-end solutions in Traverse City.

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://medc.cventevents.com/event/MIFutureMobilityConference/summary.

Major Mobility Conference sponsors include TechTown Detroit, Newlab@Michigan Central, Varnum, and Lambert. For sponsorship information, contact Colleen Robar at [email protected].

About the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME)

The OFME works across state government, academia and private industry to enhance Michigan's mobility ecosystem, including developing dynamic mobility and electrification policies and supporting the startup and scale up of emerging technologies and businesses. It is part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Michigan's competitive advantages make the state a place where mobility solutions are born and where companies find long-term success and support. For more information, visit https://www.michiganbusiness.org/ofme/.

