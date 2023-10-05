Tim Parker Joins Gigstreem as the Executive Vice President, Engineering

Fast-growing Provider of Managed WiFi for Multitenant Bolsters Executive Team with Industry Veteran

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigstreem, one of the fastest growing providers of next-generation residential and commercial broadband networks, today introduced industry veteran Tim Parker as the company's new executive vice president of engineering.

Parker is responsible for further scaling the Gigstreem network with a focus on delivering an industry leading customer experience.

Most recently Parker worked at IT and colocation provider Flexential where he was the senior vice president of network strategy. Parker has extensive experience with rapidly scaling companies such as GoDaddy, PayPal and Charles Schwab, where he worked during key periods of intense growth.

"During this period of Gigstreem's high growth, we're fortunate to have access to Tim's considerable expertise, experience and leadership," said Andrew Kusminsky, CEO of Gigstreem. "Tim will be instrumental as we continue to grow and scale our brand nationally."

"Gigstreem is fundamentally changing how internet services are delivered," said Parker. "For me, this is an incredible opportunity to work with a world class team and help transform how people engage with their internet service provider."

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem provides the most reliable, fastest Internet service on the market, with premier customer service. Gigstreem's state-of-the-art national network serves tens of thousands of businesses and residences in apartment communities nationally. Companies of all sizes rely on Gigstreem to provide the best streaming experience to their residents and users. For more information, visit gigstreem.com.

