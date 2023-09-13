Tim Rochman Joins RoofMarketplace as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

RoofMarketplace Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 15:52 ET

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofMarketplace Inc., an online marketplace platform targeting the property services market, has announced Tim Rochman has joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to CEO and co-founder William Bazeley

As Chief Revenue Officer, Rochman will lead the marketing, carrier sales, account management, contractor development, and emerging markets teams, deepening our focus on our customers and servicing carriers in more than 30 states by the end of 2023. 

Continue Reading

"I am thrilled to join RoofMarketplace as Chief Revenue Officer," says Rochman.  "We are well on our way to transforming the way P&C claims are handled.  Visionary, world class technology combining carrier insight with a contractor focus results in an overwhelmingly positive customer experience. I am honored to help with this exponential success."

Rochman brings a broad experience base to the team. He served as the VP of Contractor Markets and a National Sales Executive for Insurance at EagleView Technologies. In a similar role, he was the National Account Executive at Marshall & Swift/Boeckh. Additionally, he created and served as CEO of Premier Sales & Marketing Group.

"Tim's broad sales and marketing background, combined with his insurance industry experience, will help bring RoofMarketplace to the next level," said William Bazeley.  "The addition of this role comes on the heels of significant growth in 2022, which landed RoofMarketplace in the Inc.5000 top 5% of America's fastest growing private companies in the US."

About RoofMarketplace   
RoofMarketplace is an online marketplace platform targeting the property services market. Through an easy-to-understand tutorial, consumers describe their needs, which are combined with accurate aerial measurements enabling contractors to bid the work. By combining contractor feedback, ratings, values and pricing, consumers have all the information required to select the best contractor.  

SOURCE RoofMarketplace Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.