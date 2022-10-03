Tim Ross and Embassy City Church Name Tim Rivers as New Lead Pastor

Tim and Juliette Ross Have Been Called to Serve Churches Globally as Christian Advisors to Strengthen Ministries, Marriages and Mentorship

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastors Tim and Juliette Ross, founders of Embassy City Church, a multi-ethnic, multi-generational church in Texas, announced that they have named Tim Rivers as the new lead pastor. Tim and Juliette Ross, who have led Embassy City Church since inception seven years ago, have been called to serve churches around the world as Christian advisors to strengthen ministries, marriages, and mentorship. They will remain members of Embassy City Church.

Tim and Janese Rivers Tim and Juliette Ross

Tim Rivers, most recently serving as Teaching Pastor at HighRidge Church in Fort Worth, Texas, has been a frequent voice at Embassy City Church. Over the past year, he has been a guest preacher at Embassy City many times. He has also been personally mentored and advised by Tim Ross for more than three years, which makes him a natural choice to succeed Ross.

"God chose Tim and when God chooses your successor, it makes the transition easy," said Tim Ross. "When God speaks, we move and when we move, He responds."

Tim and Juliette Ross planted Embassy City Church in 2015 as a sister church to Gateway Church, one of the largest megachurches in the country with more than 35,000 members. Under the leadership of the Rosses, Embassy City Church has experienced exponential growth, increasing to more than 3,000 members and engaging thousands more who watch online weekly. The Rosses also led the charge to ensure that the church was debt-free before the transition of leadership, paying off the $2.2 million bank note for the church in just six months.

Tim and Juliette Ross will continue to run their for-profit entities, including Upset the World, LLC., "The Basement with Tim Ross," a podcast which has more than 75,000 subscribers and growing, their conferences, marriage ministry, empowerment sessions, and books. For many years, Tim Ross has been called upon by some of the largest churches in the world to advise, create, and execute effective solutions. Now, as full-time global Christian advisors, Tim and Juliette Ross will be able to serve congregations and faith-based entities on a larger scale and will partner with key influential ministries to help them through speaking, staff development, and direct pastoral consulting to create a safe haven and provide support for pastors and church leaders. The Rosses are already in partnership to work with Embassy City Church; Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Shoreline City Church in Dallas, Texas; Seeds of Greatness Church in Wilmington, Delaware, and Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.

Tim and Janese Rivers are thrilled to have been called to leadership of Embassy City Church, especially with the Rosses staying on as members and advisors. Tim Rivers preached his first sermon at the age of 13 and went into full-time ministry at age 18. He received his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington, his master's degree in theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree with a focus on church revitalization from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

"I am honored for what Tim and Juliette Ross have built from the ground up," said Tim Rivers, newly installed lead pastor of Embassy City Church. "Embassy City is a place where people meet Jesus in a real, authentic way through engaging worship and relevant Bible teaching."

Rivers looks forward to continuing the "Kingdom Culture" footprint laid by Ross of teaching kids, youth, young adults and adults to be ambassadors for the kingdom of God. He plans for Embassy City to remain a pillar in the faith community in Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond as they continue to grow in discipleship, leadership and community. Under his leadership, Embassy City Church will permeate every area of life including the marketplace and will develop, equip and deploy its residents (members) for their purpose.

For more information, visit www.embassycity.com.

Media contact: KTA Media Group, Kayla Tucker Adams, [email protected], 214-403-9852

B-ROLL/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Tim Ross

Tim Rivers

SOURCE Embassy City Church