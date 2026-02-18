Tim Stacey of Stacey Solutions Named NAMB Mortgage Broker of the Year Honoree for 2024 and 2025

VACAVILLE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Solutions , powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc. (NMLS #2179191), announced that founder Tim Stacey (NMLS #2041923) has been recognized by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) as a Mortgage Broker of the Year honoree for 2024 and again for 2025.

The recognition places Stacey among NAMB's award recipients nationwide and reflects professional performance within the mortgage broker channel. NAMB Recognition Awards are presented in connection with NAMB's annual conference and include categories recognizing individual mortgage professionals and industry partners. Tim Stacey appears on NAMB's Broker of the Year roster in NAMB-published recognition materials .

What the recognition means for local California borrowers

Awards are not loan approvals and they do not change underwriting requirements. However, for many buyers and homeowners, third party recognition can serve as a trust signal when choosing a mortgage professional for an important financial decision.

Stacey Solutions serves homebuyers and homeowners across Solano County and surrounding communities, including Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun City, and Dixon. The firm also works with borrowers throughout Northern California and statewide, including families relocating for military service or career changes.

"Home financing should feel clear, safe, and well explained," said Tim Stacey. "People deserve straight answers, a real plan, and a professional who treats the process with the seriousness it requires. This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust clients and partners place in my work."

A broker first approach designed for comparison and clarity

A mortgage broker is not the lender. Instead, a broker helps borrowers compare mortgage options from multiple lenders and find a loan structure aligned with the borrower's goals and eligibility. Some borrowers prefer working directly with a single lender. Others value the broker model because it supports comparison across multiple lenders and programs.

Stacey Solutions operates through the wholesale mortgage channel and focuses on education forward guidance. Borrowers can expect clear explanations of documents, timelines, and loan structures before making decisions.

More information about VA home loan guidance is available at https://staceysolutions.net/va-home-loans-in-california

About Stacey Solutions

Stacey Solutions works with veterans and active duty service members, including those connected to Travis Air Force Base and surrounding Solano County communities.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not endorse or sponsor any particular lender. Stacey Solutions follows a compliance focused approach intended to avoid any implication of government endorsement or affiliation.

VA backed loans may offer benefits for eligible borrowers. According to publicly available VA program information, VA loans may allow qualified borrowers to purchase with no down payment and do not require monthly mortgage insurance. Borrowers may be responsible for a one time VA funding fee and other closing costs. All loans remain subject to borrower eligibility, credit approval, and underwriting.

Service area and local commitment

Stacey Solutions is based in Vacaville and serves clients throughout:

Solano County

Vacaville

Fairfield

Suisun City

Dixon

Northern California

California statewide

The firm's mission is to help families make informed decisions that support long term stability through responsible homeownership.

More information available at: https://staceysolutions.net

Licensing and disclosures

Stacey Solutions is powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc.

Tim Stacey — NMLS #2041923

Xpert Home Lending, Inc. — NMLS #2179191

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or any government agency.

All loans are subject to borrower eligibility, credit approval, and underwriting.

Contact

Tim Stacey

Stacey Solutions powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc.

[email protected]



