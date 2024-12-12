TIM TAM TUMMY CROWNED WINNER IN WORLD BEVERAGE INNOVATION AWARDS

The world's first & only Kids Kombucha wins the Natural / Organic Beverage category in the World Beverage Innovation Awards.

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM TAM TUMMY, the first-ever kombucha made specifically for kids, is proud to announce its victory in the World Beverage Innovation Awards, where it was recently named the winner in the Natural/Organic Beverage category. The brand was also listed as a finalist in the Functional Beverage and Health Innovation categories.

TIM TAM TUMMY Mango For It!

TIM TAM TUMMY was designed to fill a gap in the kids' drink market by offering a healthier, low-sugar alternative to juice boxes that doesn't compromise on taste or fun. Each kid-sized can contains 3 billion live probiotics and a daily dose of vitamin C per serving, combining the functional benefits of kombucha with modern kid-friendly innovation.

TIM TAM TUMMY's live probiotics are tested and proven to promote a healthy microbiome, and support both healthy digestion and healthy immune function in young children. Since launching nationally in 2023, TIM TAM TUMMY has been endorsed by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists as an innovative, category leader enabling healthier choices for kids and their families.

Research links gut health to immune function, proper digestion, mental health and more, so it's not surprising that parents are looking for innovative kid-friendly products, like TIM TAM TUMMY. Perfect for lunchboxes, on-the-go snacking, and busy family routines, this award-winning beverage is available in four kid-approved flavors – Mango For It, Apple Happy Dance, Grape Day to Shine and Pineapple Party. TIM TAM TUMMY is available at Whole Foods locations in the North Atlantic US, Thrive Market and independent grocery stores and retailers across the country. Check out the store locator to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT TIM TAM TUMMY

TIM TAM TUMMY is the first-ever kombucha made for kids, trailblazing better-for-kids beverages. Committing to sharing probiotics and positivity, TIM TAM TUMMY brings a one-of-a-kind duo of functional benefits to the juice aisle, without forfeiting flavor or fun. Each kid-sized delivers a daily dose of superfruit vitamin C + billions of live probiotics that's proven to support digestive and immune health in young children. Made with as many ingredients as kids can count on one hand, TIM TAM TUMMY is lunchbox ready (shelf stable), low in sugar, super tasty, organic, and positively good for kids. Find this superhero beverage at select Whole Foods, Thrive Market and independent grocers and retailers across the country. Check out the store locator to find TIM TAM TUMMY near you.

For more information about TIM TAM TUMMY, please visit https://timtamtummyforkids.com/

