TIM TEBOW HONORED AT VICTORIA'S VOICE FOUNDATION'S GALA WITH DAVID SIEGEL HERO AWARD

Special Evening in Jupiter, Florida Raised Funds to Fight Opioid Crisis

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Tebow was honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation's annual gala on December 15, receiving the David Siegel Hero Award for his work fighting for the world's most vulnerable people. Tebow, a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player, accepted the award in front of more than 350 guests at the gala.

Held at the new private Gray Motorsports Museum in Jupiter, FL, the special evening raised funds to combat the opioid overdose crisis that continues to devastate families and communities nationwide. Co-founded by Jackie and David Siegel after losing their 18-year-old daughter to a drug overdose, Victoria's Voice provides drug prevention education and naloxone awareness, support and resources to those affected by substance use.

Victoria's Voice established the David Siegel Hero Award to recognize and honor exemplary heroes in drug prevention, education and advocacy.

"We honor Tim Tebow for his profound impact across the globe in orphan care and prevention, acute medical and special needs, and anti-human trafficking and child exploitation," said Jackie Siegel. "Tim is a true model for young people nationwide, and we are honored to present him with our foundation's highest honor."

"I am deeply honored to receive the David Siegel Hero Award and to join Victoria's Voice in their crucial fight against the overdose crisis," said Tim Tebow. "My foundation shares the same core belief: that every life has value. Victoria's story and The Siegels' dedication to preventing other families from experiencing similar heartbreak is truly inspiring."

The gala – featuring a "Great Gatsby" Roaring '20s theme – included a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a special performance by Louis Amanti, a live auction, and much more.

Also, Louisiana Blue, and its Manager of Special Investigations, Kandyce Cowart, had the distinct honor to receive the Victoria's Voice Corporate Hero Award, with the latter accepting the award.

Victoria's Voice receives funding from various corporations, philanthropic organizations, and high-profile business leaders. Among those who supported the gala were Fred Abbo, Shalom McKenzie, Dan Newlin, and Patrick Slim, each of whom donated unique luxury packages to the live auction, with some also offering private dinners with the winning bidders.

The evening was presented by Greenspoon Marder and The Capital Corporation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 people died of a drug overdose in the U.S. in 2023, with potent synthetic opioids, such as illicit fentanyl, continuing to fuel fatalities. Naloxone, a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses the effect of an opioid overdose, has become a crucial tool in the fight against this epidemic. Naloxone is safe, easy to use and non-addictive.

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

Jackie and David Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted more than one million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria's Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #VictoriasVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave

