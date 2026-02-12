Tim Tzimas Named President and CEO of Innovative Sterilization Technologies/ONE TRAY®

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Sterilization Technologies (IST) has announced the appointment of Tim Tzimas as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, marking a new chapter for the company as it continues to reshape sterilization efficiency and medical device organization.

Tzimas brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the orthopedic, neurosurgical, and medical technology sectors, with a career focused on sales management, operations, and organizational development in regulated healthcare markets.

Tim Tzimas, new President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Sterilization Technologies (IST)

Most recently, Tzimas served as joint reconstruction sales manager for the New York Metro Branch at Stryker, where he led one of the company's largest U.S. territories. There, he managed strategic sales, robotic system utilization, and oversaw a team of more than 25 sales, clinical, and operational professionals.

Tzimas steps into IST's top seat at a time where cases are rapidly transitioning from inpatient to outpatient facilities, causing pressure to do more with less—higher case volumes, tighter margins, and growing regulatory demands. IST's leadership believes Tzimas's experience and perspective in the power of consolidating trays, enhancing workflows, and maximizing efficiencies, position the company to meet those challenges head-on while continuing to expand adoption of its flagship ONE TRAY® system.

"Sterilization has long been treated as a necessary behind the scenes function, and in many ways the industry is still operating on outdated assumptions," Tzimas said. "I want to help IST dispel existing dogma and change the perception in the market about how to best manage surgical instrument sterilization and containment."

Under Tzimas' leadership, IST plans to sharpen its focus on helping inpatient and outpatient facilities scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance. Wider adoption of ONE TRAY® and EZ-TRAX™ will elevate surgical workflow at facilities challenged by limited space, excessive cost, disconnect in instrument delivery and processing of instrumentation.

"My goal is to help surgical facilities sustain increased volumes and long-term success," Tzimas said. "When teams are less burdened by unnecessary steps and inefficiencies, they can focus on what matters most—patient care and operational excellence."

Tzimas sees the opportunity to shift industry language and thinking altogether, with The Total Solution, ONE TRAY®, E-Z TRAX™, and ONE CART ™, not just as another option, but as the standard.

"I want professionals in that space to simply say, 'Just ONE TRAY® it,'" he added. "That's when you know you've changed the conversation."

IST officials said Tzimas' appointment reflects the company's commitment to innovation, education, and leadership in sterile processing at a time of rapid change. With demand for outpatient procedures continuing to rise, the company expects his vision to guide IST's next phase of growth while reinforcing its mission to simplify sterilization without compromising quality. For more information visit www.onetray.com.

Media Contact:

Kris Schlachter

9376190138

[email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Sterilization Technologies