Tim Woloshyn joins Urban Catalyst as Director of Development

"It's clear that Urban Catalyst is poised to have a tremendous impact on downtown San Jose," says Woloshyn. "I'm excited to join the team as they push forward to accomplish their impressive goals."

As Director of Development at Urban Catalyst, Mr. Woloshyn will be instrumental in handling project design, entitlements, and approvals. He will be closely involved in new property acquisitions, due diligence activities, financial analysis and modeling, and pre-construction processes management. Mr. Woloshyn will also be involved in project operations for the firm's current and future assets.

"As a strategic leader focused on developing and maintaining strong partnerships, Tim has the qualifications and experience we have been looking for," says Urban Catalyst President Erik Hayden. "He will be a valuable resource as Urban Catalyst continues to grow and expand our portfolio of properties."

Utilizing experienced local professionals who understand Bay Area real estate, Urban Catalyst now has five local acquisitions and a joint venture secured and is on track to raise $250 million this year.

About Urban Catalyst

Based in San Jose, Urban Catalyst is the first multi-asset Opportunity Zone Fund in the Bay Area focusing on downtown San Jose and downtown Oakland. Employing a world-class team of experienced local professionals to build out impact investment opportunities—multi-family, office, and industrial investment projects—Urban Catalyst is focused on advancing and improving the community while earning investors advantageous financial returns. Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/ .

