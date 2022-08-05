TIM3 Inhibitors Drug Clinical Trials Research Report 2022: Insight on Emerging TIM3 Inhibitors in Development As Monotherapy & Combination Therapy

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TIM3 Inhibitors Drug Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TIM-3 inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2028 driven by the first drug approval expected to be launched by 2024.

The surge in prevalence of cancer across geographies, high demand for targeted therapeutics for cancer management, development of favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in awareness of TIM-3 immune checkpoint inhibitors for the management of cancer due to positive results in combination therapy are the major factors boosting the growth of the market.

In addition, the surge in the geriatric population and the increase in technological advancements in screening and diagnosing cancer will supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

Cancer immunotherapy is a novel approach that harnesses the potential of the immune system to target tumor cells. Subsequently, the entrance of immune checkpoints including cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) and programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) and its ligand (PD-L1) have shown huge potential in the treatment of cancer.

However, despite these promising long-term responses, the majority of patients failed to respond to immune checkpoint blockade, demonstrating primary resistance. Additionally, many of these patients who initially respond to treatment eventually experience relapse secondary to acquired resistance.

Recent studies have identified several new immune checkpoint targets, like lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), T cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 (TIM-3), T cell immunoglobulin, and ITIM domain (TIGIT), V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA), and so on.

More recently TIM3 has emerged as a potential immune checkpoint inhibitor in the management of cancer. TIM-3 is regulatory of both innate and adaptive immune responses and is expressed on multiple tumor types including effector T cells, monocytes, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells.

Apart from this, TIM-3 has been shown to promote immune tolerance, and overexpression of TIM-3 is associated with more advanced stages and poor prognosis of the disease. Owing to this, pharmaceutical companies have designed novel TIM-3 inhibitors across a wide range of cancers.

The promising preclinical data has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to develop a clinical pipeline of monoclonal antibodies targeting TIM-3 as an alternative to target cancers. Currently, several anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibodies have been developed which have shown encouraging responses in clinical trials.

However, studies have supported the fact that combined blockade of PD-1 and TIM-3 pathways synergistically improved the CD8 T cell response and viral control. The advancement in the field of biotechnology and their encouraging response in combination therapy have led to the development of bispecific antibodies. Currently, only a few bispecific antibodies have been developed, however with the advancement in the field of genetic engineering, it is expected that bispecific antibodies will emerge as a shining star in TIM-3 therapy owing to several benefits associated with them.

The pipeline for novel TIM-3 inhibitors is highly concentrated and is expected to flourish in the market during the forthcoming years. Cobolimab developed by Tesaro Therapeutics is one of the advanced stage TIM-3 inhibitors which are currently being evaluated in phase-II clinical trial. Recent data has shown that anti-TIM-3 antibody cobolimab is well-tolerated as monotherapy and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor dostarlimab.

Based on this encouraging data, the company is translating the drug into late-stage clinical trials for the management of solid tumors. Apart from this, several other drugs are under development including MBG453, Sym-023, BMS-986258, AZD7789, INCAGN02390, and others which are also present in the initial stages of clinical development.

US is currently dominating the global market development for TIM3 Drugs driven by a large number of ongoing clinical trials and the presence of pharmaceutical companies which actively invest in this segment. The US FDA also grants several special designations to expedite the drug development and approval process. For instance, in 2021, US FDA granted fast-track designation for sabatolimab (MBG453) for the treatment of adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in combination with hypomethylating agents.

Report Highlights:

Insight on Emerging TIM3 Inhibitors in Development As Monotherapy & combination Therapy

Future Market Opportunity Insight From First Drug Approval: 2024 - 2028

Insight On TIM3 Inhibitors Drug In clinical Trials: > 15 Drugs

TIM3 Inhibitors Drug In Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Company, Indication

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Biomarker Identified During Clinical Trials

TIM3 Targeted Therapy Application By Various Cancers

Key Topics Covered:

1. TIM3 - Emerging Immune Checkpoint

1.1 Introduction to TIM3 Inhibitor

1.2 Structure & Biology of TIM3

2. TIM3 as Cancer Combination Immunotherapy Target

3. Emerging TIM3 Inhibitors in Development

4. TIM3 Inhibitor Mechanism of Action

4.1 General Mechanism

4.2 Sabatolimab Proposed Mechanism of Action

5. Potential of TIM3 as Cancer Biomarker

5.1 TIM3 as Diagnostic Biomarker

5.2 TIM3 as Prognostic Biomarker

6. TIM3 Therapy Targeted Therapeutic Approach

6.1 Small Molecule Immunotherapy

6.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3 Bispecific Antibodies

7. Global TIM3 Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Company

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Patient Segment/Disease Stage

7.4 By Phase

8. Global TIM3 Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase-I

8.3 Phase-I/Ii

8.4 Phase-Ii

8.5 Phase-Ii/Iii

8.6 Phase-Iii

9. Application of TIM3 Targeted Therapy in Cancer

9.1 Myeloid Leukemia

9.2 Melanoma

9.3 Lung Cancer

9.4 Head & Neck Cancer

10. TIM3 Therapy Future Perspective

10.1 Clinical Forecast

10.2 Future Market Opportunity

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Agenus

11.2 Astrazeneca

11.3 Aurigene

11.4 Beigene

11.5 Brightpath Therapeutics

11.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

11.7 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

11.8 Curis

11.9 Eli Lilly

11.10 GlaxoSmithKline

11.11 Hanall Biopharma

11.12 Incyte Corporation

11.13 Ligand Pharmaceuticals

11.14 Neologics Bio

11.15 Novartis

11.16 Roche

11.17 Sutro Biopharma

11.18 Symphogen

11.19 Truebinding

