Timaeus Inc. developed an artificial intelligence-based artwork-converting 6K engine known as "BUUT"

Timaeus Inc. was inspired to develop the "BUUT" engine, while focusing on the fact that there is no artwork archive which is easily accessible in spite of high demand for artwork contents in various fields. Timaeus Inc. made BUUT to learn the existing style of paintings, just like the way Google's AlphaGo mastered Go for development.

With the ability to succeed and improve the neural style technology introduced by Leon A. Gatys, BUUT engine has the capability to support high resolution as well as to come up with a more painting-like result. In particular, it is able to create outstanding painting-like quality free of distortion even in the latest 5K monitor, by producing high-resolution 6K output.

Lee Seomin, CEO of Timaeus, said "It is expected that the 'BUUT' engine could bring a new sensation to art artificial intelligence field which has been regarded as a tricky area. Besides, we plan to study a wider spectrum of painting styles with 'BUUT', and expand its application to more diversed projects."

