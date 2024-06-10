Timber Logistics Market size is set to grow by USD 18.47 billion from 2024-2028, Technological advances in timber logistics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global timber logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.7% during the forecast period. Technological advances in timber logistics is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in use of lesser-known timber species. However, growing concerns over rising deforestation poses a challenge. Key market players include acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., DePiT e.K, Deutsche Bahn AG, ET Transport, Euroforest Ltd., Greenfreight, J and J Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Malec Holdings Pty Ltd., PJSC Far Eastern Shipping Co., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Tenco Ltd., Timber Products Co., Trimble Inc., Waller Transport Services Ltd., Wood Based Products Pty Ltd., and Woodbridge Timber Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global timber logistics 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Industrial roundwood, Fuelwood, and Others), Mode Of Transportation (Land transportation and Sea transportation), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., DePiT e.K, Deutsche Bahn AG, ET Transport, Euroforest Ltd., Greenfreight, J and J Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Malec Holdings Pty Ltd., PJSC Far Eastern Shipping Co., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Tenco Ltd., Timber Products Co., Trimble Inc., Waller Transport Services Ltd., Wood Based Products Pty Ltd., and Woodbridge Timber Ltd

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the timber logistics market, the scarcity of certain tree species has led to a shift in demand towards lesser-known alternatives. These new options, such as Darina, offer significant cost savings for buyers. For instance, a writing desk made from Darina instead of hububalli can result in cost reductions of 25%-35%. This trend is expected to continue as teak suppliers explore new timber species for use in construction and furniture production.

The timber logistics market is currently experiencing significant growth, with an increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. Packaging and palletizing are crucial aspects of timber logistics, ensuring safe and secure transport of timber products. Technology plays a major role in this industry, with the implementation of tracking systems and real-time monitoring to improve transparency and efficiency.

The use of modern transportation methods, such as trucks and trailers, is also on the rise. Additionally, the trend towards automation and digitization is transforming the way timber is transported and managed. Overall, the timber logistics market is evolving to meet the demands of a growing industry, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The timber logistics market may experience a decline due to government initiatives aimed at reducing deforestation. In November 2022, British Columbia prohibited old-growth forest harvests on 1.4 million acres, potentially closing 14-20 million acres and decreasing old-growth logging.

• Meanwhile, countries like Mexico, Uganda, and Costa Rica implement Payments for Ecosystem Services, paying forest land owners to preserve forests and lower deforestation rates by 4-8%. Companies such as McDonalds and Unilever also commit to eliminating deforestation from their supply chains. These actions will decrease timber supply, negatively impacting the timber logistics market.

• The timber logistics market faces several challenges in the production, transport, and processing sectors. Digitally tracking and managing inventory levels is crucial to ensure timely delivery and prevent stockouts. Techno-logistic complexities, such as real-time tracking and traceability, require advanced technology implementation.

• Regulations and certifications, like those for sustainable forestry and transportation, add to the complexity. Consumers demand faster delivery times, increasing pressure on logistics providers to optimize their operations. Additionally, the volatility of raw material prices and market conditions necessitates adaptability and flexibility. Overall, the timber logistics market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and maintain competitiveness.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Industrial roundwood

1.2 Fuelwood

1.3 Others Mode Of Transportation 2.1 Land transportation

2.2 Sea transportation Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial roundwood- This market involves the transportation and distribution of timber products from producers to consumers. Key players include trucking companies, railways, and shipping lines. Demand is driven by construction and housing industries. Efficient logistics solutions ensure timely delivery and reduce costs for businesses. Effective inventory management and route optimization are crucial for success. Competition is fierce, requiring continuous improvement and innovation.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Timber Logistics Market encompasses the transportation and management of various timber products, including Industrial Roundwood, Sawn Timber, Plywood, and Blockchain technology-enabled Paper-based Packaging solutions. Sustainable practices are paramount in this industry, with an emphasis on Sustainable Timber Sourcing and the prevention of Illegal logging practices. Eco-friendly Timber and Certified Timber Products cater to Environmentally Conscious Consumers.

The logistics process involves Land and Sea Transportation, Forest Mapping through Drones and Satellite Imagery, and Timber Inventory Management. Wood, Paper and Paperboard, Tissue Paper, and Furniture are key applications for the Timber Logistics Market. Infrastructure limitations can pose challenges, but innovations in technology continue to streamline operations.

Market Research Overview

The Timber Logistics Market encompasses the transportation and supply chain management of raw and processed timber products. This market is driven by the increasing demand for wood and wood-based products in various sectors such as construction, furniture, and packaging. The use of advanced technologies like GPS tracking, real-time monitoring, and automation in timber logistics has streamlined the supply chain and improved efficiency.

The market faces challenges including fluctuating raw material prices, transportation costs, and regulatory compliance. Sustainability and eco-friendliness are key considerations in the timber logistics industry, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting responsible forest management. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing global population and urbanization, leading to a higher demand for timber and timber products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Industrial Roundwood



Fuelwood



Others

Mode Of Transportation

Land Transportation



Sea Transportation

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio