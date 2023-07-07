Timber Logistics Market Size to grow by USD 17,228.49 Million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing Demand for Timber in the Construction Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The timber logistics market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,228.49 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. Request The Sample Report

Timber Logistics Market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Timber Logistics Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

acadon AG; The company offers timber logistics and supply through online and offline modes with industry specific measurement conversion.

The company offers timber logistics and supply through online and offline modes with industry specific measurement conversion. Biewer Lumber LLC: The company offers timber logistics with custom transportation solutions and expert shipping management for companies large and small.

The company offers timber logistics with custom transportation solutions and expert shipping management for companies large and small. Buhle Betfu: The company offers timber logistics at Mpumalanga for Stappi and consists of 26 rigid drawbar combinations, carrying 38.5-ton payloads, and is fitted with load cells and a tracking unit.

The company offers timber logistics at Mpumalanga for Stappi and consists of 26 rigid drawbar combinations, carrying 38.5-ton payloads, and is fitted with load cells and a tracking unit. Champion Freight NZ Ltd: The company offers FSC-approved sawn timber imports and exports, fumigation, heat treatments, and more.

Vendor Landscape –

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., DePiT e.K, Deutsche Bahn AG, ET Transport, Euroforest Ltd., Greenfreight, J and J Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Malec Holdings Pty Ltd, PJSC Far Eastern Shipping Co., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Tenco Ltd., Timber Products Co., Trimble Inc., Waller Transport Services Ltd, Wood Based Products Pty Ltd, and Woodbridge Timber Ltd.

These vendors have substantial financial resources and dedicated R&D funds that are used to develop new technologies and feedstock, thereby making the market highly competitive. The required high capital investments pose a challenge for medium and small vendors with limited resources. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the timber logistics market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on type (industrial roundwood, fuelwood, and others), and mode of transportation (land transportation and sea transportation).

The industrial roundwood segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Industrial Roundwood is a vital component of the timber logistics market. It refers to the raw materials used in the production of paper, lumber, and other wood-based products. Moreover, the market for industrial roundwood is raised by the factors such as a rising wood-based product industry and the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. The demand for industrial roundwood has increased in recent years due to the growing population and urbanization.

The market segmentation based on geography includes APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. India is the key country that imports wood because of the conservation policies regarding wood harvesting. Market players and vendors in India prefer to import timber in log form to feed the domestic market. A major part of the market is unorganized. The Government of India declared over USD 1 trillion in investments by 2025, which is anticipated to become one of the top five largest construction markets in the world. These factors will grow the market in this region during the forecast period. Download a sample report

Timber logistic market – Market dynamics

Key Driver -

Increasing demand for timber in the construction industry is the key driver driving shaping growth of the market. Due to the rising population and growing urbanization, Governments are allocating more funds for building housing schemes. In developing economies such as India, the agreement of 100% FDI for townships raise the demand for products and accessories used in homes and offices. Moreover, in the construction of new houses, renovation, and modification of existing houses, timber has a wide range of applications in the form of poles for building floors, frames for doors and windows, and wooden decks. Thus, the rising demand for timber owing to the growth of the construction industry will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

An increase in the use of lesser-known timber species is the primary trend shaping the timber logistics market. The adoption of lesser-known timber species with similar properties is raised due to the rising concerns regarding the extinction of certain trees have increased. Moreover, the main advantage for the timber logistics market is the cost advantage offered by lesser-known timber species. For instance, the growing popularity of Darina has increased over hububalli, which is used for furniture and building components. Darina will offer cost savings of around 25%-35% as compared to the construction using hubbell. These factors will raise the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Growing concerns over rising deforestation is a major challenge impeding the growth of the timber logistics market. Deforestation occurs owing to numerous reasons, such as farming and logging for materials and development. Desertification, soil erosion, flooding, and increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere such causes are happening due to the loss of trees and other vegetation. Government entities are taking proper steps to tackle the rising concern regarding the increase in deforestation. Although, countries such as Mexico, Uganda, and Costa Rica have started implementing Payments for Ecosystem Services (PES). Such incentives will result in a lower rate of deforestation by around 4%-8. Such factors will impede the timber logistics market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Timber Logistics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the timber logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the timber logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the timber logistics market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of timber logistics market vendors

Timber Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,228.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled acadon AG, Biewer Lumber LLC, Buhle Betfu, Champion Freight NZ Ltd., DePiT e.K, Deutsche Bahn AG, ET Transport, Euroforest Ltd., Greenfreight, J and J Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Malec Holdings Pty Ltd, PJSC Far Eastern Shipping Co., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Tenco Ltd., Timber Products Co., Trimble Inc., Waller Transport Services Ltd, Wood Based Products Pty Ltd, and Woodbridge Timber Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

