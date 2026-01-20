Timber Pizza Co. Fuels Multi-State Expansion, Tapping into a New Wave of Brand-Driven Franchise Entrepreneurs

Award-winning pizza concept brings high-quality, hands-on franchise opportunity to new markets

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Pizza Co., the Michelin Bib Gourmand–honored, Bon Appétit–named Pizzeria of the Year born in Washington, D.C., is entering a pivotal growth chapter as it sets its sights on expansion into new states. Building on rapid momentum over the last year, the acclaimed pizza concept is focused on partnering with highly involved, multi-unit franchisees eager to leave traditional careers and invest in a business rooted in quality, culture, and community connection.

Timber Pizza Co. has opened six franchise locations in just over a year, with recent growth in Charleston, S.C., Raleigh, and Durham, N.C. With additional deals in development for Alexandria and Richmond, Va., the brand is strategically expanding its footprint while remaining intentional about the people and communities it joins.

"The success we've seen over the past year has reinforced that we're building something special," said Chris Brady, Co-founder and President of Timber Pizza Co. "From opening multiple franchise locations in a short period of time to seeing how deeply Timber resonates in each community, it's clear there's real demand for what we do. As we look to enter new markets, we're excited to partner with operators who share our passion for quality, hospitality, and building neighborhood restaurants that people truly care about."

As consumers become increasingly mindful about where their food comes from, Timber's focus on thoughtfully crafted, wood-fired pizzas made with sustainably sourced ingredients continues to stand out.

Timber Pizza Co. presents a compelling opportunity for multi-unit operators with a streamlined, scalable model built for hands-on ownership and long-term growth. With an efficient menu, flexible and approachable hours, and strong brand awareness, the concept allows franchisees to stay engaged in day-to-day operations while expanding thoughtfully across metropolitan and growing suburban markets. Designed to balance operational involvement with personal and professional priorities, Timber empowers entrepreneurs to scale with intention, maintain quality, and build neighborhood-driven gathering places in communities experiencing population and economic growth.

"There's still a tremendous amount of white space for Timber across the Southeast and beyond," says Luke Watson, CEO of Timber Pizza Co. "At its core, Timber is about creating a shared experience, a place where food, community, and lifestyle come together and feel like home. As we grow, my focus is on making the franchisee journey as seamless as possible so our partners can spend less time navigating systems and more time building spaces that bring people together and truly belong in their neighborhoods."

Timber is committed to preserving the same neighborhood spirit that helped make it a standout on the national food scene. The neighborhood-first concept is attracting entrepreneurs seeking meaningful, brand-driven business ownership in areas such as Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, Savannah, and Wilmington, N.C.

For more information about Timber Pizza Co. and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.timberpizzafranchise.com/.

About Timber Pizza Co.

In 2014, Andrew Dana and Chris Brady started Timber Pizza Company in their off-hours with a pizza oven, a '67 Chevy pickup truck, and a deep love of dough. Since then, Timber has intentionally chosen every new location with the goal of becoming a new neighborhood favorite, serving wood-fired pizza the community can always depend on to bring inventive flavors and good vibes. Not only can customers get their fresh pizza within minutes at the shop, but they'll also find a warm, welcoming place to enjoy the company of old friends and make new ones.

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

