Timber Ridge® Launches New Website and 2026 Collection, Expanding Access to Outdoor Gear Nationwide

Brand broadens how consumers discover and shop Timber Ridge while strengthening partnerships with retailers across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Ridge®, a leader in outdoor furniture and gear for over 15 years, has launched its new website alongside its 2026 product collection and refreshed color portfolio. This launch introduces new ways for consumers to explore and shop the brand while reinforcing Timber Ridge's commitment to supporting and complementing its network of retail partners across the U.S.

Timber Ridge - Outdoor Your Way™

The new Timber Ridge website is designed to make the brand more accessible than ever, offering an intuitive, mobile-friendly experience that helps consumers easily discover products by category, need, or outdoor activity. The platform serves as a powerful brand hub, helping shoppers research and engage with Timber Ridge while also connecting them with retail partners nationwide.

"Our goal is to make Timber Ridge easier to discover, easier to understand, and easier to shop, no matter where consumers choose to buy," said Bryan Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Timber Ridge. "From product innovation to how we present the brand, we're focused on creating a seamless experience that supports our retail partners while giving consumers more ways to engage with Timber Ridge."

The 2026 Timber Ridge collection showcases continued innovation powered by Timber Ridge technology, delivering durability, comfort, and performance across key outdoor categories:

TEGO™ FLOWMOTION™ Rocker – Smooth, controlled rocking technology

– Smooth, controlled rocking technology SULU™ Director's Chair – Lightweight Duralite™ construction

– Lightweight Duralite™ construction KANU™ Gear Hauler (30L/60L) – Waterproof material, welded design

– Waterproof material, welded design KAVO™ 18 Can Cooler – Leak-resistant performance with flexible storage

– Leak-resistant performance with flexible storage LUMOS™ 6 Person Tent – Integrated lighting with spacious design

– Integrated lighting with spacious design SERA™ 10 Person Shelter – Versatile, high-capacity coverage

Timber Ridge also introduces five new color collections designed to complement a wide range of outdoor environments:

Coastal Mist – Soft, airy blue tones inspired by ocean horizons

– Soft, airy blue tones inspired by ocean horizons Desert Oasis – Sun-washed yellow paired with cool sea-glass accents

– Sun-washed yellow paired with cool sea-glass accents Blue Lagoon – Deep ocean and vibrant lagoon blues

– Deep ocean and vibrant lagoon blues Red Rock – Sunbaked crimson and rich, earthy tones

– Sunbaked crimson and rich, earthy tones Obsidian Peak – Charcoal and light gray tones for a modern, versatile look

Consumers can explore the full Timber Ridge assortment, discover new products, and find local retail partners by visiting https://timberridgeproducts.com/.

About Timber Ridge

Timber Ridge designs and manufactures outdoor furniture and equipment engineered for durability and performance across a wide range of outdoor activities. With over 15 years of expertise, the brand supports explorers, fans, and families by providing thoughtfully designed products that enhance outdoor experiences.

Timber Ridge encourages consumers to Outdoor Your Way™ by offering versatile solutions that meet diverse needs. The brand is part of Westfield Outdoors Inc., committed to delivering quality and innovation in outdoor gear.

SOURCE Timber Ridge Products