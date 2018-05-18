TUALATIN, Ore., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbercon, a leading US-based fiber optic solutions provider, announced today its appointment of Gina Chambers as Vice President of Manufacturing. This new position adds to Timbercon's executive team, and ensures continued manufacturing excellence as the company grows. In this role, Gina will be responsible for Timbercon's overall manufacturing and procurement strategies, and her leadership will be critical in shaping the future of the company's manufacturing efficiencies. Gina brings 25 years of manufacturing and operations experience to Timbercon and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois. Gina comes to Timbercon from Crimson Trace Corporation, where she held the position of Vice President of Operations.

"We're excited to have Gina join the Timbercon team as Vice President of Manufacturing," stated Eric Meslow, CEO and President of Timbercon. "This new role represents the latest milestone in Timbercon's growth strategy, and Gina's leadership and vast experience in manufacturing will be crucial as we continue to expand our fiber optic and hybrid capabilities and technologies."

About Timbercon, Inc.

Timbercon, Inc. is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified fiber optic solutions design and manufacturing company, based in Tualatin, Oregon. Founded in 1997, Timbercon has built a reputation for engineering excellence, high quality products and award-winning customer service and support. Timbercon serves the military, aerospace, medical, data communications and industrial markets, and is privately owned.

Timbercon Media Contact

Darragh Giltinan

Marketing Manager

P: (503) 827-8141

E: 195378@email4pr.com

www.linkedin.com/company/Timbercon

www.facebook.com/Timbercon

www.twitter.com/Timbercon

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timbercon-appoints-new-vice-president-of-manufacturing-300650657.html

SOURCE Timbercon

Related Links

http://www.timbercon.com

