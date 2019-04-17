Timbercon Appoints New Vice President of Quality

TUALATIN, Ore., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbercon, a leading US-based fiber optic solutions provider, announced today its appointment of Tesa Patton as Vice President of Quality. This new position adds to Timbercon's executive team, and ensures continued manufacturing and quality excellence as the company grows. In this role, Tesa will be responsible for Timbercon's overall quality commitment, and her leadership will be critical in shaping the future of the company's quality efficiencies. As a Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence (CMQ/OE), Tesa brings 19 years of quality assurance experience to Timbercon. Tesa comes to Timbercon from Ichor Systems, Inc (formerly CalWeld), and Vanguard EMS, where she held the positions of Director of Quality and Director of Quality and Corporate Services, respectively.

Tesa Patton, CMQ/OE

"Our sustained growth and the complexity of our products has generated the need for a Vice President of Quality," said Eric Meslow, CEO and President of Timbercon. "Tesa's tremendous leadership and experience will ensure our commitment to quality as we continue to deliver the standards of excellence that our customers have come to expect."

About Timbercon, Inc.

Timbercon, Inc. is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified fiber optic solutions design and manufacturing company based in Tualatin, Oregon. Founded in 1997, Timbercon has built a reputation for engineering excellence, high-quality products and award-winning customer service and support. Timbercon serves the military, aerospace, medical, data communications and industrial markets, and is privately owned.

