Timbercon Launches New Custom Glass Processing Solutions, Expands Fiber Optic Capabilities

TUALATIN, Ore., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbercon, a leading fiber optic solutions provider, announced today its new line of shaped, tapered and fused fiber optic lens products. This new Glass Processing Solutions product line includes customized ball lenses, end caps, axicon lenses, tapered fiber, offset splices and more. These products enable users to collimate, diverge or converge a light beam, allowing greater control of spot size, focal length, numerical aperture and power density.

"We've been working with customers to develop these shaped and tapered fiber optic products, and we're excited to launch our new Glass Processing Solutions product line," stated Eric Meslow, CEO and President of Timbercon. "It's the right time, the market is ready, and these new products fit in perfectly with Timbercon's existing fiber optic design and manufacturing capabilities."

Timbercon, Inc. is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified fiber optic solutions design and manufacturing company, based in Tualatin, Oregon. Founded in 1997, Timbercon has built a reputation for engineering excellence, high quality products and award-winning customer service and support. Timbercon serves the military, aerospace, medical, data communications and industrial markets, and is privately owned.

