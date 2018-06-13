Timbercon named Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Company for a 10th time

TUALATIN, Ore., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbercon, a leading USA-based fiber optic solutions provider, announced today its inclusion in the list of Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Oregon and SW Washington. Published by the Portland Business Journal, the annual list ranks companies in order of percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. Timbercon has been experiencing unprecedented growth over the past few years, and this is the 10th time the company has appeared on the list since its founding in 1997.

"We're so proud of the entire Timbercon team for all they've done to build the company into what it is today. Being listed as a Top 100 company is an honor, and making it onto the list 10 times is a huge accomplishment," stated Eric Meslow, CEO and President of Timbercon.

James Davies, COO of Timbercon added, "We couldn't be more proud, and we plan on being on the Top 100 list for many more years to come. On behalf of all of us at Timbercon, we'd also like to thank our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders for their support and relationships throughout the years – we owe it all to you!"

Timbercon, Inc. is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified fiber optic solutions design and manufacturing company, based in Tualatin, Oregon. Founded in 1997, Timbercon has built a reputation for engineering excellence, high quality products and award-winning customer service and support. Timbercon serves the military, aerospace, medical, data communications and industrial markets, and is privately owned.

