Timbercreek Core Global Real Estate Strategy hits 10-year track record while consistently outperforming the benchmark standards

Timbercreek Global Securities business hits $2 billion in AUM while continually demonstrating top quartile performance

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Timbercreek Global Real Estate Securities has surpassed the $2 billion threshold in assets under management, growing by more than $1 billion in less than two years.

Through 10 years of active management and sustained performance, Timbercreek's Global Real Estate Strategies focus on investing in well-managed companies that offer access to high quality real estate across all asset classes in developed global markets. The holdings are spread across three major strategies (core REIT strategy, income REIT strategy, Four Quadrant Partnership) covering geographies including the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

"This is a significant milestone for our partners, securities team and sales team," said Corrado Russo, Senior Managing Director, Investments & Global Head of Securities at Timbercreek. "The momentum in our business is more pronounced today than at any point in our history and exceeding this threshold is indicative of the accelerated growth we are experiencing at Timbercreek."

The Global Real Estate Securities team is led by a group of experienced investment professionals with a 10-year history of working together managing global real estate portfolios while consistently delivering sustainable and growing returns to investors. The Core Global Real Estate Strategy has outperformed the benchmark1 over 10 years by finding the highest quality assets in the most attractive locations, partnered with a focus on total returns and growth potential.

Growth over the last decade has been driven by an amplified interest in real estate and REITs from institutional investors. During periods of economic uncertainty, global real estate has historically outperformed other asset categories.

"Our securities business will continue to grow based on our strong presence in key markets, our close watch of local economic conditions and by maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the management of our portfolio of listed companies," said Russo.

1 Refers to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT developed total return index

2 As of May 31, 2019, including syndicated debt

