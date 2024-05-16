Timberlab Acquires American Laminators Accelerating Growth of Mass Timber Construction

"American Laminators has a rich history of producing high-quality glulam products. Their attention to detail and the quality of their products are fantastic. The addition of their team to our organization will continue to translate into value for our clients," states Timberlab President Christopher Evans. "Following our announcement in March to build and operate a cross-laminated timber (CLT) manufacturing facility in the Mid-Willamette Valley, acquiring American Laminators is another leap forward to advancing our capabilities and services in the mass timber industry."

Since its founding in 1962, American Laminators has been one of the leading manufacturers of custom glulam in the United States. They produce the longest-spanning glulam in North America, utilizing a clear glue that adds to the high aesthetic value of their product. The Drain and Swisshome locations have been operating for over 60 years, utilizing Douglas Fir, Southern Yellow Pine and Alaskan Yellow Cedar, accounting for an annual capacity of 20 million board feet. Each facility will undergo operational upgrades to continue enhancing product optimization and continuing the legacy of manufacturing in the Drain and Swisshome communities.

American Laminators provides products to the North American market and has supplied landmark projects, including Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon, the awe-inspiring LeMay – America's Car Museum in Tacoma, WA, and The Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, CA. In Portland, OR Timberlab sourced glulam from American Laminators for the new 95,000-square-foot Multnomah County East County Library.

"This is a very exciting time for American Laminators and the future of our company. Timberlab's culture and goals align with American Laminators," says Diversified Wood Resources President Dave Anderson. "We are enthusiastic about the growth possibilities this acquisition brings to American Laminators and our valued employees, customers, and community. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to expand in the mass timber market while continuing to provide superior service, quality, and craftsmanship. We anticipate a seamless transition and are thrilled to be working together with the Timberlab team."

About Timberlab

In 2021, recognizing a need to focus on mass timber, Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) launched Timberlab, Inc. to be a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects across the United States. In 2024, to further this goal, Timberlab, Inc. was reorganized, allowing for an expansion and creation of Timberlab Laminators, LLC., to focus on the manufacturing operations, while Timberlab, Inc. continued to provide in-house engineering, procurement, and installation services. The mission of Timberlab is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber in the U.S. commercial construction market to benefit the planet and its people. For more information, visit Timberlab.com.

