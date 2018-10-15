Timberland Taps London-Based Designer Christopher Raeburn As Global Creative Director

New role underscores brand's commitment to responsible design; Coincides with launch of F18 Timberland x Christopher RÆBURN apparel collaboration

STRATHAM, N.H., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timberland, known worldwide for its iconic yellow boot and passion for the outdoors, today announced a partnership with British designer Christopher Raeburn, who will serve as Global Creative Director for the brand. Raeburn, whose label of the same name is synonymous with responsible, intelligent fashion design, will be a key stakeholder in developing Timberland's global creative vision; ensuring a holistic design approach across all product categories, marketing and in-store environments, alongside elevating the brand's commitment to responsible sourcing, inclusivity and community.

(PRNewsfoto/Timberland)

Raeburn's design ethos encompasses three key pillars – REMADE, REDUCED, RECYCLED – which complement Timberland's longstanding commitment to make products responsibly and steadily increase its use of recycled, organic and renewable materials over time. Raeburn also heralds craftsmanship, innovation and utility as central to his design philosophy, again creating a natural and authentic connection to the Timberland® brand.

As creative director, Raeburn will partner with Timberland's global product, marketing and innovation teams to deliver a forward-thinking look and feel that pushes design boundaries while honoring the brand's outdoor heritage. Raeburn will work closely with each team to create a collection of Timberland® footwear, apparel and accessories that further the brand's purpose to step outside, work together and make it better. The first full collection under Raeburn's vision, across men's and women's, will be fall/winter 2020.

"Timberland has a strong foundation in craftsmanship and innovation; now it's time to elevate our brand vision through the lens of design," said Jim Pisani, global brand president, Timberland. "Christopher Raeburn is a true visionary, who shares our ethos of responsibility and brings to the table a fresh, modern design sensibility. Together we will really push the boundaries of where Timberland can go as a brand, and we're excited to get started."

"I've been watching the Timberland® brand for many years and have always been drawn to its commitment to be a responsible business," said Raeburn. "I see an incredible opportunity for Timberland to break out and put responsible, innovative design at the centre of the brand's creative strategy. It's an exciting moment to join forces with Timberland; a company set to evolve following decades of good work. I'm honoured to be partnering with a company with such strong values and I'm truly excited to be making a difference on a global scale."

Raeburn will share his time equally between his own Christopher RÆBURN brand and Timberland. He will be based in his London studio, and travel frequently to Timberland's global headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire, and regional headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Hong Kong.

Timberland and Raeburn first collaborated on a global apparel capsule collection that debuted earlier this year at London Fashion Week and launches in stores and online today. In line with his REMADE philosophy, Raeburn scoured street markets and second-hand shops to find vintage Timberland® items that he then meticulously deconstructed and remade into iconic, contemporary pieces for the runway. These pieces served as inspiration for the Timberland x Christopher RÆBURN capsule collection of outerwear, pants, shirts and t-shirts launching today. Each piece in the collection incorporates a range of eco-conscious materials including organic cotton and recycled PET (derived from plastic bottles), to minimize impact on the environment.

About Timberland

Timberland is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for the urban outdoor lifestyle. Best known for its original yellow boot introduced in 1973, Timberland today outfits consumers from toe-to-head, with versatile collections that reflect the brand's rich heritage of utility, craftsmanship and style. Timberland markets lifestyle products under the Timberland® and Timberland Boot Company® brands, and industrial footwear and workwear under the Timberland PRO® brand. Timberland's dedication to making quality products is matched by an unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility – in terms of its products, the outdoors, and communities around the globe. To learn more about Timberland, a brand of VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), please visit timberland.com or follow us @timberland.

About Christopher Ræburn

Christopher Raeburn has established his eponymous brand with responsible and intelligent fashion design for a global audience. The REMADE ethos in particular has pioneered the reworking of surplus fabrics and garments to create distinctive and functional pieces. Alongside this, a highly collaborative spirit informs luxurious, handcrafted and award-winning products with integrity and purpose. This innovative approach, with an unusual balance of high concept, accessibility and wearability, is applied to menswear, womenswear, luggage and accessories. With its REMADE Studio in the heart of east London, Christopher RÆBURN is stocked in the best stores globally and receives media coverage worldwide.

SOURCE Timberland

Related Links

http://timberland.com

