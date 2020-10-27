Timberlane‌ ‌Is‌ ‌Disrupting‌ ‌The‌ ‌Garage‌ ‌Door‌ ‌Industry

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It comes as no surprise that COVID-19 has changed the way industries provide products and services. Many companies are quickly shifting their efforts to direct-to-consumer and away from the typical distribution channels that have been in place for decades. Timberlane, on the other hand, has been refining its direct-to-consumer model for 25 years and is now expanding its product offering to include custom garage doors.

"For the past 25 years, we have been perfecting our go-to-market strategy for exterior shutters and after investing significantly in our infrastructure, we are ready to disrupt the garage door space and bring it into the 21st century," says Rick Skidmore, Founder & CEO. "We are not a typical manufacturer. We are constantly pushing our limits with innovation, not only with our products but with how our products flow to market. We are excited to share our collection of custom, handcrafted garage doors with our customers."

Timberlane currently offers three types of garage doors made from only the highest quality materials on the market. Customers can choose from an insulated wood base or an insulated steel base with either a premium wood or high-grade PVC overlay. They can also select their preferred style, windows, finish, and more to create their perfect look.

Timberlane offers the ability to experience a truly custom-tailored look and pride themselves on offering custom products that will be cherished for years to come.

About Timberlane, Inc.

Timberlane, Inc. is one of the most respected brands in the industry and produces high-quality exterior shutters and garage doors with extraordinary customization capabilities in wood and state-of-the-art, maintenance-free materials. Its direct-to-you customer experience has served thousands of customers for over 25 years. For more information, please visit www.timberlane.com .

