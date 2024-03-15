TimberMart-South Launches New Website; User Portal Soon to Follow

ATHENS, Ga., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberMart-South (TMS) is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website: timbermart-south.com. The site's client login portal is forthcoming.

TMS is a trusted source of timber market information and forestry industry news, publishing quarterly and annual market reports used by a range of forestry industry professionals in the US South.

"Investing in our web presence is a reminder to strive for the best for our clients and staff," said Jonathan Smith, TimberMart-South's Executive Director.

The new website offers an easy to navigate menu of TMS's products and services. It includes sample reports with content descriptions so visitors can choose reports that best fit their business needs.

In the near future, TMS will launch its client login portal, allowing users to retrieve reports and submit data with ease. Subscribers will have on-demand access to a range of custom and published reports, while reporters will be able to upload timber sale and price data.

Timbermart-south.com illustrates TMS's commitment to engaging with the US South's forestry community and improving access to information for both current and potential clients. Visit timbermart-south.com to explore the new website.

About TimberMart-South

Organized under the Frank W. Norris Foundation, TimberMart-South has provided current and long-term market data for stumpage and delivered timber prices, and other fundamental forestry business information for over 45 years. Its coverage area spans 11 states in the US South: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. TMS's subscribers include public and private companies, consultants, landowners, and other industry professionals who use TMS's data to make informed business decisions about the management and valuation of their forests and timber resources.

SOURCE TimberMart-South