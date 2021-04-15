Timbers And Luckii Announce Multi-Year MLS Sponsorship

"We are thrilled to welcome Luckii as our official online gaming partner," said Mike Golub, the team's President of Business. "Since their launch in Oregon, we've discussed creative ways to introduce Luckii to our fans and are excited about this new multi-year partnership."

Under terms of the agreement, soccer fans coming back to Providence Park this season will see Luckii promotions on the field and around the stadium, as well as regional broadcast integration for home and away games on FOX 12 Oregon and ROOT Sports. Timbers fans will also be able to participate in a number of integrated promotions on Luckii.com, including Timbers-specific prizes and branded events.

"We are excited about this groundbreaking partnership with the Timbers," said Bill Yucatonis, President of Luckii. "The Timbers are an iconic brand in Oregon and a franchise with deep roots in the community, along with a dedicated and passionate fan base we are excited to connect with. As we move forward with plans to expand to other states, this partnership has shown us the value of engaging with Major League Soccer fan bases across the country."

Luckii retained Portland-based Watson Creative, led by former Nike creative leader Matt Watson, to activate this engagement. Watson is widely recognized for developing successful creative approaches to storytelling through marketing and advertising campaigns with countless brands and professional sports teams, including the Timbers.

"Matt and his team are the best in the business and we're excited to be live in Providence Park and on Timbers.com this season," Yucatonis added.

About Luckii

Luckii.com is licensed in Oregon and gives players the chance to win real money and big jackpots through a variety of Vegas-style games, which are easy to play and easy to win – either at home or on the go. Since launching late last year, Luckii has paid out nearly $3M in prizes and has seen double-digit weekly growth. Luckii's quick-play games follow pari-mutuel rules, meaning players bet against each other, not the house, and are powered by historic horse races. Players simply place their bets and spin for the opportunity to win huge jackpots. The platform features secure payment options, with industry-leading safety and fraud prevention tools, as well as a dedicated customer service team based in Oregon.

Media contact: Steve Patterson, [email protected], 908-723-4341

SOURCE Luckii