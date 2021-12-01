Timbers Company Introduces Soleil Hotels & Resorts

The world has changed, reset and reconsidered where its priorities lie. The luxuries of old will always be revered, but simpler, more approachable comforts are the new luxury. As multigenerational travelers look for togetherness, reconnecting and exploring the sands, slopes and sidewalks of incredible destinations, it gives rise to Soleil – approachable luxury brimming with authentic experiences for families in beach, mountain, golf and urban destinations across the U.S.

"As the luxury market continues to expand and diversify, we saw a white space to take the Timbers formula for success and create a new brand with the aim of providing comfortable luxury for a broader market of discerning travelers," said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. "For your family, we proudly introduce Soleil Hotels & Resorts. Whether you're on the ski slopes, the golf course or by the beach, the light of Soleil will brighten your experience from the moment the sun rises on your stay until it finally sets."

"As we shine the light of Soleil on the world, we're setting the stage for families to come together," said Lisa Hultquist, Corporate Director of Marketing. "Soleil represents light and warmth. It's a brand that embodies the sun in brightness and splendor. When you are on vacation, the sun makes the day and creates a fervor for seizing that day alongside friends and family – that is the theme of Soleil."

Each Soleil property will illuminate the intrinsic character and charm of the destination in which it lies, from the vibrant architecture to the local cuisine, by creating immersive experiences with intentional service, amenities and activities for every member of the family. The collection will include a blend of both traditional hotels, resorts and whole ownership residences. The residences will be found in resort destinations and allow owners to effortlessly live the Soleil lifestyle through a serviced residence concept.

The first to join the collection is Soleil Kauai – whole ownership residences located in Kauai, Hawaii. Sales reservations for Soleil Kauai will be available starting in 2022.

Perfect for year-round living or a seasonal escape, Soleil Kauai offers laid-back luxury as Kauai's newest accommodations. Located within the 450-acre playground of Hōkūala and offering spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and the verdant Ha'upu mountain range, Soleil Kauai sets the benchmark for approachable luxury. Each of the 72 condominium-style residences offers a rare opportunity to be immersed in the spirit of aloha.

Soleil Kauai is the introduction of Soleil Hotels & Resorts to the U.S. market. The brand, launching first with a residence product, is perfectly timed to speak to the trend in luxury second home ownership. As consumers continue to embrace a work from anywhere mentality, Soleil Hotels & Resorts offers a modern approach to owning a second home and accessible, domestic vacation options for a new generation of affluent travelers. Additional exciting retreats in distinctive locations will be announced soon.

About Timbers Company:

Timbers Company is a leading developer and operator of luxury hotels, private residence clubs, master planned resorts and boutique properties in the world's most exclusive ski, golf, leisure and beach destinations. Timbers Company brands include Timbers Resorts and Soleil Hotels & Resorts. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destinations in which the properties reside, focusing on family and immersive experiences, offering approachable luxury and never compromising quality and service. Timbers Owners have access to properties in the following locations: Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail. Now, Timbers has taken that formula for success and launched a new brand – Soleil Hotels & Resorts – a luxury collection of hotels, resorts and whole ownership residences. Travelers to Soleil properties can expect the authentic family experiences that Timbers is known for, available to a wider audience in a broader array of destinations across the U.S.

