Timbers Kauai Introduces Golf Camp With Chuck Cook, An Exclusive Event And Training With Golf Instructor Hall Of Famer

KAUAI, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences , the newest private residence club on the lush Garden Isle of Kauai, is introducing golfers across the U.S. to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their game to the next level with a legendary instructor during an exclusive three-day, hands-on program – Golf Camp with Chuck Cook. On October 14, Timbers Kauai will unveil a limited number of reservations to the public for the debut of Golf Camp with Chuck Cook, taking place January 12-15, 2020 at the Ocean Course at Hōkūala – a Jack Nicklaus Signature track that is also the longest continuous stretch of oceanfront golf property in Hawaii. Participants will escape to one of Hawaii's newest and most breathtaking destinations while enhancing their golf game with expert hands-on guidance from Cook, a globally recognized instructor and member of the Golf Instructor Hall of Fame. Cook has led golf workshops worldwide, training more than 100 golf professionals in a career that spans three decades.

Designed as a tailored experience for golfers who are seeking expert-level instruction while enjoying an authentic Kauai luxury escape, Golf Camp with Chuck Cook will commence with an oceanfront welcome reception for participants with Cook, including a casual and intimate fireside Q&A with the golf legend. Both mornings will start with hands-on instruction by Cook and his longtime coaching partner, Mike Johnson, Director of Instruction, Black Bull Golf Club in Bozeman, Montana, followed by afternoons playing 18 holes alongside Cook and Johnson. The program will conclude with a dinner celebration featuring a special presentation by Cook. Social events throughout the three days will provide students with ample time to connect with Cook one-on-one, all while enjoying Timbers Resorts' unique, experience-focused approach to hospitality. Golf Camp with Chuck Cook at Timbers Kauai is $1900 per guest and limited to 16 participants.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with Chuck Cook, a name so well-known and respected in golf, to create an experience for our residents and resort guests to improve their golf game side-by-side with Chuck while enjoying the unmatched luxury amenities we offer," said Kevin Geanides, general manager at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences. "Cultivating experiences that are authentic to Kauai and entertain, enrich and inspire our residents and resort guests is what defines our unique approach to hospitality. The Golf Camp with Chuck Cook is the first of many exclusive, tailored experiences we are hosting for residents and resort guests in 2020."

The Timbers Kauai school is Cook's latest venture in his longstanding career. Cook has been frequently recognized over the years, including being named the 1996 PGA Teacher of the Year, and is a member of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame. Cook's students have won nine professional majors, three U.S. Amateur Championships, five NCAA individual championships and numerous other professional and amateur tournaments. Cook trained under Harvey Penick, and his students have included countless notable names in golf, including Tom Kite, Corey Pavin, Payne Stewart and recent two-time U.S. Women's Ameteur Champion Kristen Gillman.

Reservations will be taken via phone and email for this exclusive event. To reserve one of the limited spots, please call 877-204-2954 or email reservations@timberskauai.com.

Nestled in the 450-acre resort of Hōkūala, the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Ocean Course is truly a golfer's paradise, named "Best Course in Hawaii" by the World Golf Awards and receiving top 10 accolades from Golf Digest and Golfweek. While enjoying the longest continuous stretch of oceanfront holes in Hawaii, players can ride on a golf board through the course and view mango groves, a rainbow eucalyptus tree and historic lighthouses.

As Kauai's newest luxury resort, Timbers Kauai offers one-of-a-kind ownership opportunities, where owners and resort guests enjoy access to luxury amenities, endless, unmatched ocean views, an authentic Hawaiian living experience and a host of additional benefits. Learn more about Timbers Kauai's thoughtfully created ownership opportunities or plan your next luxurious resort getaway by calling 808.647.2811 or visit www.timberskauai.com .

About Timbers Kauai - Ocean Club & Residences:

Located in the 450-acre Hōkūala resort community along the Pacific, Kauai's newest luxury resort combines authentic Hawaiian living with Timbers' signature luxury amenities. Timbers Kauai boasts a variety of exceptional offerings for an array of travelers, luxury vacation rentals with personalized service, one-of-a-kind ownership opportunities that include access to all resort amenities plus a host of additional benefits and endless ocean views. The residence club offers an array of exquisite ownership opportunities, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences for sale as whole ownership or as fractional ownership interests. Whole-ownership opportunities are priced from approximately $2.59 million to $9.75 million for the oceanfront townhomes and whole-owned condominium residences. Fractional ownership opportunities start in the mid-$300,000s. Amenities include the award-winning Jack Nicklaus Ocean Course, two-tiered infinity-edge pool overlooking the ocean, spa services and wellness programs, 17 miles of accessible trails, easy access to Kalapaki Beach, oceanfront dining, a Keiki Club for children and full-service concierge. For more information visit www.timberskauai.com or www.hokualakauai.com .

About Timbers Resorts:

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Bachelor Gulch, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail.

For more information, please visit www.timbersresorts.com and www.facebook.com/timbersresorts .

