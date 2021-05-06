Timbers Resorts Announces Repositioning And Executive Level Appointments As Part Of Expansion Strategy

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Resorts, the leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, is embarking on an exciting period of growth, announcing a repositioning to Timbers Company – the parent brand behind Timbers Resorts – in anticipation of introducing new Timbers Resorts locations and launching additional brands. In conjunction with the company's east coast relocation from Carbondale, Colorado, Timbers has also made strategic hires at its Winter Park office and launched a new business to business website, www.TimbersCompany.com, to highlight its development execution capabilities.

"The reintroduction as Timbers Company is a strategic decision to highlight the diversity of our ventures," said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. "The Timbers Resorts brand represents the success we've had over the past two decades creating memories for owners and guests at our luxury resorts, located in some of the most sought-after locations in the world. We are embarking on an exciting period of growth and diversification, adding key members to our corporate team, new Timbers Resorts locations, and new brands. With all that growth and diversification, there is a need to establish a parent brand. There's a lot on the horizon and the industry and consumers can expect significant announcements from the Timbers Company in the coming months." ﻿

The recent advantageous move to expand the Timbers corporate team at the executive level allows the company to strengthen its execution capabilities, priming the company for new projects and partnerships to provide more value to owners and guests. Investing in multifaceted leaders further cultivates the best-in-class team for the next chapter of Timbers.

The new executive hires include Lisa Hultquist and Nick Hall, now serving as Corporate Director of Marketing and Director of Business Development – Hospitality, respectively. As Corporate Director of Marketing, Lisa Hultquist oversees all marketing and communications efforts and leads new, ground-breaking initiatives to further drive revenue across Timbers' world-class luxury portfolio including the launch of the Timbers Company website and the development behind the new brands. With over 25 years of leadership experience, Lisa Hultquist joins Timbers with an impressive track record for achievement, having overseen successful marketing campaigns for some of the world's most iconic travel destinations and hotels including SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

As Director of Business Development – Hospitality, Nick Hall is responsible for hotel acquisition initiatives, identifying acquisition targets and management opportunities for Timbers as the company seeks to expand both its national and global presence. Prior to joining Timbers, Hall was responsible for real estate acquisitions and oversaw budgeting, financial projects and the construction draw process for ground-up hotel developments in excess of $600 million at The Kessler Collection hotels and resorts. Hall also worked with Xenia Hotels & Resorts (formerly Inland America Lodging Advisors) on over $2B in total transactions, leading up to a successful public listing.

Timbers is also announcing two executive promotions – Jesse Geremia and Carrie Bligh, now serving as Managing Director of Hospitality and Director of Operations, respectively. As Managing Director of Hospitality, Jesse Geremia oversees all operational aspects of the brand's portfolio with a primary focus on business operations, evaluating new opportunities and new properties, in addition to leading the operations teams, including all General Managers, and oversight of all Timbers operating assets. Geremia also manages the Timbers Reciprocity Program, a signature offering to Timbers Resorts Owners. Geremia previously served as Director of Operations and additionally led individual properties across the Timbers Resorts portfolio for a total of 11 years.

As Director of Operations, Carrie Bligh will oversee all owner and guest experiences by driving consistency and continuity through strong training and employee cultural initiatives. Bligh will also guide the property operations teams as they develop customized programming for each location. Bligh previously served as General Manager of Timbers Jupiter overseeing operations and owner experience at the luxury residence club and resort and brings decades of experience in the real estate and hospitality industry.

In addition to adding key positions to help with company growth, Timbers also centralized many of the brand's functions in 2020, including accounting, hotel acquisitions, and its call center team, all of which are now located in Central Florida.

For more information, visit the company's new website www.TimbersCompany.com.

About the Timbers Company:

Timbers Company, the company behind Timbers Resorts, is the developer and operator of a collection of luxury properties in over 16 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique resorts, hotels and private residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising quality and service. Timbers Resorts also manages a luxury rental business where guests can rent some of their most exclusive residences at the resorts. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, MedjetAssist, The Ghurka Collection and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua'i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.

