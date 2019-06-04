Timbers Resorts Appoints Sean McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer

Prior to SunGate Capital, LLC, Mr. McLaughlin served for ten years as the Chief Investment Officer at CNL Holdings, LLC, a leading private investment management firm providing global real estate and alternative investments. There, he was responsible for developing and implementing the investment strategy, as well as providing strategic insight into the markets in which the company operated. He oversaw portfolio companies, served as a trusted advisor to the principal during high profile transactions, and developed strategy for a portfolio company with over $8 billion in assets. In addition to his role at CNL, Mr. McLaughlin simultaneously served the company's founder in overseeing the activities of JDS Holdings, his private family office.

Prior to joining CNL, Mr. McLaughlin served as a Principal for Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he led the effort to acquire critical technology for a $3 billion-dollar defense program. Before moving to Florida, Sean served as a Global Director for A.T. Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, and as the chief financial officer for ActiveSky, a 40-person software development company where he was responsible for all financial aspects of the company and raised $22M in Series A funding. Sean started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers a global accounting and consulting firm.

"We are thrilled to have Sean join Timbers Resorts as our new CFO," said Greg Spencer, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings tremendous capital raising capabilities to Timbers Resorts and has a proven track record of creating value and growth throughout his career. We are extremely confident that Sean will play a critical role in helping us pursue new resort destinations and expanding our brand. We are fortunate to have such a great professional join our team."

Sean McLaughlin currently resides in Winter Park, Florida with his wife, Jill, and their two children. In his free time, Mr. McLaughlin serves as the nominating chair for the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, the largest provider of homeless services in Orlando. He also serves on the advisory board of FORGE (Family Office Regional Group Executives), a national, non-commercial network of regional family office groups, and is the past president and chair of the Florida Family Office Forum, the largest single-family office association in the state. Mr. McLaughlin holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and graduated with honors (cum laude). He earned his MBA at the University of Chicago where he was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma honors society and graduated in the top 5% of his class.

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Bachelor Gulch, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail.

