Timbers Resorts Opens Timbers Kauai - Ocean Club And Residences At Hōkūala

Resting in complete harmony between landscape and seascape, Timbers Kauai – Ocean Club & Residences offers unobstructed panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Hau'pu mountains with direct access to the expansive shoreline. Listed by Hōkūala Real Estate, the luxury residences, townhomes and Residence Club interests are available as shared and whole ownership opportunities within three buildings. Now open, Kaiholo and Maliula both afford various oceanfront residence opportunities. Maliula features two- and three-bedroom condominium homes priced from $355,000, each offering no less than three lanais and views of the Pacific Ocean, private lagoons and the Ocean Course at Hōkūala. Perched directly on the seaside cliffs, Kaiholo features three- and four-bedroom residences priced from $810,000 each with four lanais and an incredible location at the water's edge. Priced from $4.8 million, the Laola townhomes, which will open in September, are located just above the 15th fairway of the Ocean Course and will feature breathtaking views that span from the historic Ninini Point Lighthouse to the Hau'pu mountains.

"As the last 'closer than close' oceanfront development on the island, this is a special opportunity to experience one of the most sought-after locations in the world," said David Burden, Executive Chairman and Founder of Timbers Resorts. "Like all properties in the Timbers Collection, Timbers Kauai has a strong sense of place, with every aspect honoring an authentic Hawaiian culture, laying deep roots to the community and the destination. We are thrilled to share our exceptional amenities and personalized services in this truly breathtaking location."

As the newest destination to open among the Timbers Collection, Timbers Kauai features the luxury services and amenities signature to Timbers Resorts with a one-of-a-kind modern Hawaiian style. Owners and resort guests will have prime access to two new food and beverage concepts, Hualani's Restaurant and Nalu's Pool Grill, along with The Farm at Hōkūala. Hualani's Restaurant will feature a bold approach to seasonal farm-to-table Hawaiian cuisine for breakfast and dinner, with poolside eatery Nalu's Grill serving up fresh casual bites for lunch. Owners and guests will also have access to The Farm at Hōkūala, an organic community farm dedicated to agri-education and managed by Kauai local farmer Cody Meyer. Fresh ingredients will be sourced daily from The Farm at Hōkūala for creative dishes at Hualani's and spa treatments at the Spa at Timbers Kauai, which revisits ancient healing traditions using island botanicals with world-class massages, facials and treatments.

Additional amenities at Timbers Kauai include the outdoor fitness lanai and Technogym-programmed fitness center with yoga, wellness programming, the family friendly ohana pool and serene two-tiered infinity pool directly overlooking the Pacific. Timbers' personalized service also includes the Keiki Adventure Club, a hub for youth activities and adventures, as well as exclusive access to the Ocean Club at Kalapaki Beach, where Timbers Kauai owners and guests can enjoy a curated beach experience including VIP beach services, fun ocean equipment, premier access to watersport instruction and an array of curated ocean adventures around Kaua`i.

"We pride ourselves on welcoming each and every guest with the warm sense of aloha and look forward to introducing them to the authentic culture and traditions of Hawai`i," said Greg Spencer, Chief Executive Officer at Timbers Resorts. "Following the overwhelming excitement and interest we've received since the project launch, we are thrilled to officially showcase all that is Timbers Kauai and look forward to being a part of the special community here."

In addition to the personalized experience within Timbers Kauai – Ocean Club & Residences, residents and guests will also be able to take full advantage of the Hōkūala resort amenities, including a spa, multiple dining options, extensive pools and the Ocean Club at Kalapaki Beach. Outdoor activities will complete the experience with the award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Ocean Course, tennis, hiking and biking trails, beach activities, and ocean and mountain adventures.

In celebration of the grand opening of Timbers Kauai, guests can take advantage of a $1,000 Experience Credit to explore all the amenities available, including the signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, authentic Hawaiian dining, luxurious spa treatments and island adventures. To participate in the Experience Timbers Kauai Opening Package, guests may reserve their vacation with promo code "ALOHAA" by June 30 for stays through November 30 by calling 855.486.0543 or reserving online.

Learn more about Timbers Kauai's thoughtfully created ownership opportunities by calling 808.647.2811 or visit www.timberskauai.com.

About Timbers Kauai - Ocean Club & Residences:

Located in the 450-acre Hokuala resort community along the Pacific, Kauai's newest luxury resort combines authentic Hawaiian living with Timbers' signature luxury amenities. Timbers Kauai boasts a variety of exceptional offerings for an array of travelers, luxury vacation rentals with personalized service, one-of-a-kind ownership opportunities that include access to all resort amenities plus a host of additional benefits and endless ocean views. The residence club will offer an array of exquisite ownership opportunities, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences for sale as whole ownership or as fractional ownership interests. Whole-ownership opportunities are priced from approximately $2.59 million to $9.75 million for the oceanfront townhomes and whole-owned condominium residences. Fractional ownership opportunities start in the mid-$300,000s. Amenities include the award-winning Jack Nicklaus Ocean Course, two-tiered infinity-edge pool overlooking the ocean, spa services and wellness programs, 17 miles of accessible trails, easy access to Kalapaki Beach, oceanfront dining, a Keiki Club for children and full-service concierge. For more information visit www.timberskauai.com or www.hokualakauai.com.

About Timbers Resorts:

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 16 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua`i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail. For more information, please visit www.timbersresorts.com and www.facebook.com/timbersresorts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timbers-resorts-opens-timbers-kauai--ocean-club-and-residences-at-hkala-300665319.html

SOURCE Timbers Resorts

Related Links

http://www.timbersresorts.com

