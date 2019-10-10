Timbrel Capital Launches To Drive Expanded Growth Opportunities For Alternative Investment Product Sponsors In Independent Broker-Dealer And RIA Marketplace

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbrel Capital (or "the firm") today announced its launch, focused on driving expanded growth opportunities for alternative product sponsors by bringing high-quality, innovative investment solutions to the marketplace through broker-dealers, RIAs and their financial advisors. To support this mission, Timbrel Capital has assembled a team of highly experienced professionals who have long histories of both structuring and vetting retail alternative products, helping to fortify the firm's operations and due diligence capabilities.

Jean Merriman, President of Timbrel Capital, said, "Timbrel Capital is uniquely positioned to deliver retail alternative solutions that are pre-vetted by a recognized due diligence leader, while assuring that product sponsors enjoy comprehensive support at each stage of the sales cycle, from the initial introduction to a firm's product platform, to the point of sale with advisors and their clients, and beyond. Not only will Timbrel Capital strive to expedite these processes, but we will seek to assure independent broker-dealers and RIAs that the solutions we bring to market can better support their affiliated financial advisors' desire to have additional options to meet the evolving needs of their clients."

Meanwhile, the firm's extensive array of services for product sponsors will include:

Fund design/development consulting

National accounts

Wholesaling

Managing broker-dealer services

Operations

Compliance support

Due diligence

Ms. Merriman will serve as Timbrel Capital's President and will provide due diligence oversight and strategic direction for the firm. Other members of the team:

Brannon McPherson , Managing Director. Mr. McPherson has been raising capital in the financial sector for more than 20 years in both the institutional and retail space and will be responsible for sponsor onboarding and sales.

, Managing Director. Mr. McPherson has been raising capital in the financial sector for more than 20 years in both the institutional and retail space and will be responsible for sponsor onboarding and sales. Amanda Teeple , Managing Director. Ms. Teeple has spent more than 15 years in the alternative investment industry with experience in due diligence, sales, national accounts and product development. Her roles will include product consulting, due diligence and national accounts.

, Managing Director. Ms. Teeple has spent more than 15 years in the alternative investment industry with experience in due diligence, sales, national accounts and product development. Her roles will include product consulting, due diligence and national accounts. Zach Adams , Managing Director. Mr. Adams has spent more than 9 years gaining approval for clearing, custodial and operational arrangements for alternative investments. He will be charged with the oversight and handling of operations and technology.

Timbrel Capital is a part of SFA Holdings, an umbrella of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors, including those with expertise in aligning retail alternative investment solutions with end clients. These companies include The Strategic Financial Alliance (SFA), a leading independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA; Strategic Blueprint, a corporate RIA geared for fee-only advisors who crave the freedom of having their own RIA but none of the hassles; and SFA Insurance Services.

Central to Timbrel Capital delivering on its value proposition is the firm's unwavering commitment to performing industry-leading due diligence. Ms. Merriman is a nationally recognized product due diligence professional. She and Ms. Teeple have more than 30 years of combined experience serving in due diligence roles for retail broker-dealers.

Ms. Teeple added, "I'm excited for the launch of Timbrel Capital, and to team with a group of professionals who have a proven ability to identify high-quality alternative investment opportunities, to help sponsors raise capital more quickly, and to empower independent financial firms and their affiliated advisors to best serve the needs of end investors."

About Timbrel Capital

Timbrel Capital offers consultative, distribution, and managing broker-dealer services to alternative investment product sponsors with the mission of efficiently and effectively aligning innovative and high-caliber retail alternative investment solutions with RIA firms, independent BDs, and their affiliated financial advisors. Timbrel Capital, an SFA Holdings company, executes on this mission by partnering with both newly formed and well-established retail alternative product sponsors to provide a comprehensive array of services that support each stage of the product sales cycle. For more information, please visit www.timbrel.com.

About SFA Holdings

SFA Holdings, Inc. is owned by advisors, employees and individual investors, and is the parent company of Timbrel Capital, LLC, The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (SFA), member FINRA/SIPC, an independent broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser (RIA); Strategic Blueprint LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on serving independent financial advisors who are significantly or exclusively fee-based in their business models; and SFA Insurance Services, Inc. The breadth of services offered by the companies within SFA Holdings supports a wide spectrum of independent financial advisor business models and strategic needs.

