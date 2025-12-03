"Time Affluence" Will Become the New Wealth Metric in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations prepare to enter a rapidly evolving business year, success expert Ann Marie Sabath releases The Wannabe Minute Master – 30 Steps to Become Time Affluent, a concise guide for professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives looking to reclaim their time and improve daily efficiency.

Book Cover

This book outlines 30 tactical strategies that help readers pinpoint how to develop smarter time habits and elevate personal productivity, without the burden of complex systems. Sabath's approach aligns with business priorities for 2026: employee well-being, sustainable productivity, and higher-value work.

"Data shows that people with a sense of control over time report higher life satisfaction than those with higher income," Sabath notes, as she announces the upcoming release of her 12th book, scheduled for January 13, 2026.

Advance Praise

Early reviewers praise the book's clear, actionable approach and its relevance for the New Year.

If you feel there's never enough time in the day, this book is for you.

-Laura Vanderkam, author of Tranquility by Tuesday

If you're looking for a clear roadmap to reclaim your time and create more ease in your daily life, this is a must-read.

-Morgan Tyree, author of The Productivity Zone

Available for preorder on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wannabe-Minute-Master- Become-Affluent-ebook/dp/B0FTTCTJ6Q

Advance Review Copies (eARC) for The Wannabe Minute Master are available on NetGalley. You can read or request a copy here: NetGalley – The Wannabe Minute Master

Media Contact:

Elliott Siegel, Publicity, Soncata Press

For questions and to schedule an interview with Ann Marie Sabath, contact Elliott at 212956-1807 or email him at [email protected]

Websites:

www.annmariesabath.com www.soncatapress.com

Social Media Platforms: https://www.instagram.com/annmarie.sabath/ https://www.facebook.com/AnnMarieSabath/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-marie-sabath/

SOURCE Soncata Press